Michal, second daughter of King Saul, had a tragic life. As the daughter of the first king of Israel, Michal was elevated to a position of great privilege and went on to marry the man she loved, David.1
But she quickly found herself torn between her father and her husband. Saul was jealous of David and sought to eliminate him. Michal saved David’s life by deceiving her father, and the result was a prolonged separation from both men.2 She was finally reunited with David, but earned his ire by rebuking him for what she considered unbecoming behavior for a monarch.
Here is how the confrontation is told in 2 Samuel:
David danced with all his might before the L‑rd … David and all the house of Israel brought up the ark of the L‑rd with shouting and with the sound of [the] shofar.
As the ark of the L‑rd came [into] the city of David, Michal, the daughter of Saul, peered through the window, and she saw the king David hopping and dancing before the L‑rd; and she loathed him in her heart …
David returned to bless his household. Michal, the daughter of Saul, came out to meet David, and she said, “How honored was today the king of Israel, who exposed himself today in the eyes of the handmaids of his servants, as would expose himself one of the idlers.”
David said to Michal: “Before the L‑rd, who chose me above your father, and above all his house, to appoint me prince over the people of the L‑rd, over Israel; therefore I have made merry before the L‑rd. And if I be demeaned more than this, and be abashed in my own eyes, [yet] of the maidservants of which you have spoken, with them will I attain honor.”3
The story ends with these cryptic words: “And Michal the daughter of Saul had no child until the day of her death.”
Let us try to understand the story. David is overjoyed that the holy Ark of the Covenant had been brought to a permanent home, and displayed his happiness with unrestrained exuberance, which Michal felt demeaned the king. Now, it is possible to criticize someone without animosity. Why, then, is Michal’s admonishment linked in Scripture to her loathing of David? It is worth noting that we are told that Michal loved David,4 the only instance in the entire Biblical literature where we read of the love of a woman for a man. So how did her love turn into loathing?
Now, it is not entirely surprising that David would not take his wife’s criticism well. But was it necessary for David to refer disrespectfully to Michal’s family? Moreover, Michal’s father and brothers were already dead at the hands of the Philistines; was it really necessary to taunt her by digging up her recent grief?
Finally, the closing verse in this story appears to be a non-sequitur. What has Michal’s childlessness got to do with it? This line seems to be dropped into the story entirely out of context.
Clash of Cultures
A bit of historical background is due. A temple stood in Shiloh for 369 years. The Ark was taken out to battle against the Philistines and was captured by the enemy. The temple was dismantled and removed, while the town of Shiloh was destroyed. The temple was reestablished first in the city of Nob and later in the city of Gibeon. Meanwhile, the Ark was released by the Philistines and made its way to the city of Kiryat Yearim. By the time David sent for the Ark, it was being stored in the home of an otherwise unremarkable individual called Avinadav.5
Thus, while the temple and the priests continued to operate in one place, the Ark bounced around between several locations, separated from the temple where it belonged. This situation endured for 20 years.
How could this travesty have happened? Well, those were years of turmoil and conflict, and perhaps some may have felt that there were more pressing priorities. However, King David considered the situation a disgrace. As soon as the entire people of Israel were united under his rule, he demanded that the Ark be reunited with the temple that he intended to build in his new capital, Jerusalem. When David expressed his desire to restore the Ark to its rightful place, he said: “Let us bring the Ark of our G‑d around to us, for we did not seek Him in the days of Saul.”6 Similarly, in his speech to the leaders and the priests, David lamented, “We did not seek Him according to the ordinance.”7
Love Over Logic
The Rebbe8 explains that the house of Saul approached things rationally; everything had to make logical sense. Hence, Michal disapproved of David’s supra-rational exuberance. By contrast, David saw Saul’s commitment to reason as the cause of his downfall. Instead, David embraced obedience and humility, accepting that the value of things are beyond reason. David danced with his feet, not with his mind. Michal’s criticism was that David was behaving unreasonably. David rejected Saul’s dedication to logic and considered his relationship with G‑d to extend beyond what could be comprehended by the rational mind.
G‑d Over King
In other words, David viewed the scandal of the abandonment of the Ark as a product of an attitude he associated with the monarchy of Saul: putting the honor of the king ahead of the honor of G‑d.
Now this approach was based on solid logical basis. If G‑d commanded that a king be appointed, it stood to reason that all steps be taken to ensure that he is revered and honored.
David, however, believed that Saul’s fealty to logic was responsible for the rot that had set in, whereby it would be even conceivable that an object as sacred as the Ark of the Covenant could lie in temporary accommodation for two entire decades. David was dismayed at the indifference displayed towards the House of the L‑rd, as revealed in the reason he gave to Nathan the Prophet for wanting to build a temple: “See now, I dwell in a house of cedar, but the ark of G‑d dwells within the curtains.”9
One can suggest that when Michal the daughter of Saul condemned him for dancing in public before the Ark, David saw that as an attitude belonging to the old regime. In David’s view, that was the underlying reason G‑d had rejected the House of Saul and chosen him instead. Even though they had noble intentions, David saw the Saul monarchy as treating itself as too self-important, rather than as a means to a higher end. That is why David was so provoked by Michal’s criticism, and why he made the point that G‑d had chosen him and rejected her father. It was not merely the words of a man upset, but David vehemently rejecting the vanity and self-indulgence he associated with Saul, now being repeated by Saul’s daughter.
This sentiment is expressed in the way the Midrash interprets David’s interaction with Michal:
Michal said: “My father’s house was superior to yours. In his house, no one would reveal as much as an arm or a leg. Rather, people were dignified.” To which David responded: “Your father’s house sought its own honor and forsook the honor of Heaven. My approach is the reverse: I forsake my own honor in favor of the honor of Heaven.”10
David’s rejection of Michal was his rejection of the attitude of Saul’s palace that he blamed for all that had gone wrong in the preceding years. David not only retrieved and protected the Holy Ark, he arranged for a permanent temple to be constructed in Jerusalem so that it would have a worthy home.
An event occurred a few years later which would demonstrate the contrast between David’s attitude towards the Ark and the attitude he rejected. The whole saga of the Ark began because it was taken into battle as a talisman, a kind of lucky charm. In this way, the Ark was being treated as an instrument, put at grave risk of capture in order to achieve a practical purpose.
Many years later, Absalom, David’s own son, led a rebellion against his aging father. To avoid a civil war and for his own safety, David was forced to flee Jerusalem. Zadok the High Priest felt that David would be safer with the Ark, and removed it from Jerusalem to accompany the king. David’s reaction is both moving and iconic:
The king said to Zadok, “Return the ark of G‑d to the city; if I find favor in the eyes of the L‑rd, then He will bring me back, and He will show me it, and His dwelling place. But if He says, ‘I do not want you,’ behold, here I am; let Him do to me as seems good in His eyes.”11
David felt that it was his job to protect the Ark, not for the Ark to protect him. The Ark was not to be treated as a tool at his disposal. Reverence towards G‑d comes first; preserving the monarchy would have to take second place.
Now, we understand why the story of Michal’s rebuke concludes with the words: “And Michal the daughter of Saul had no child until the day of her death.” The rabbis are split as to whether the reason that Michal had no children was because David separated from her,12 or because G‑d prevented her from conceiving.13 Either way, the verse is designed to let us know that David did not have a descendent from Saul’s daughter, drawing a clean line behind the legacy of Saul. The House of David, carried on by Solomon was to become a fresh start, from Bathsheba.14
The lesson from this story is therefore clear: Saul was a towering individual whose unique strengths and leadership qualities singled him out as most worthy of being the first king of Israel. But within a couple of years, Saul had gotten his priorities seriously wrong: the prestige of his monarchy took precedence over all else. Thus, Saul was replaced by David, for whom humility before G‑d was the hallmark of his royal house.
Like David, we must not get carried away by our achievements, but always keep in mind that our truest importance is when our lives serve the ultimate purpose.
