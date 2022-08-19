Michal, second daughter of King Saul, had a tragic life. As the daughter of the first king of Israel, Michal was elevated to a position of great privilege and went on to marry the man she loved, David. But she quickly found herself torn between her father and her husband. Saul was jealous of David and sought to eliminate him. Michal saved David’s life by deceiving her father, and the result was a prolonged separation from both men. She was finally reunited with David, but earned his ire by rebuking him for what she considered unbecoming behavior for a monarch. Here is how the confrontation is told in 2 Samuel: David danced with all his might before the L‑rd … David and all the house of Israel brought up the ark of the L‑rd with shouting and with the sound of [the] shofar. As the ark of the L‑rd came [into] the city of David, Michal, the daughter of Saul, peered through the window, and she saw the king David hopping and dancing before the L‑rd; and she loathed him in her heart … David returned to bless his household. Michal, the daughter of Saul, came out to meet David, and she said, “How honored was today the king of Israel, who exposed himself today in the eyes of the handmaids of his servants, as would expose himself one of the idlers.” David said to Michal: “Before the L‑rd, who chose me above your father, and above all his house, to appoint me prince over the people of the L‑rd, over Israel; therefore I have made merry before the L‑rd. And if I be demeaned more than this, and be abashed in my own eyes, [yet] of the maidservants of which you have spoken, with them will I attain honor.” The story ends with these cryptic words: “And Michal the daughter of Saul had no child until the day of her death.” Let us try to understand the story. David is overjoyed that the holy Ark of the Covenant had been brought to a permanent home, and displayed his happiness with unrestrained exuberance, which Michal felt demeaned the king. Now, it is possible to criticize someone without animosity. Why, then, is Michal’s admonishment linked in Scripture to her loathing of David? It is worth noting that we are told that Michal loved David, the only instance in the entire Biblical literature where we read of the love of a woman for a man. So how did her love turn into loathing? Now, it is not entirely surprising that David would not take his wife’s criticism well. But was it necessary for David to refer disrespectfully to Michal’s family? Moreover, Michal’s father and brothers were already dead at the hands of the Philistines; was it really necessary to taunt her by digging up her recent grief? Finally, the closing verse in this story appears to be a non-sequitur. What has Michal’s childlessness got to do with it? This line seems to be dropped into the story entirely out of context.

Clash of Cultures A bit of historical background is due. A temple stood in Shiloh for 369 years. The Ark was taken out to battle against the Philistines and was captured by the enemy. The temple was dismantled and removed, while the town of Shiloh was destroyed. The temple was reestablished first in the city of Nob and later in the city of Gibeon. Meanwhile, the Ark was released by the Philistines and made its way to the city of Kiryat Yearim. By the time David sent for the Ark, it was being stored in the home of an otherwise unremarkable individual called Avinadav. Thus, while the temple and the priests continued to operate in one place, the Ark bounced around between several locations, separated from the temple where it belonged. This situation endured for 20 years. How could this travesty have happened? Well, those were years of turmoil and conflict, and perhaps some may have felt that there were more pressing priorities. However, King David considered the situation a disgrace. As soon as the entire people of Israel were united under his rule, he demanded that the Ark be reunited with the temple that he intended to build in his new capital, Jerusalem. When David expressed his desire to restore the Ark to its rightful place, he said: “Let us bring the Ark of our G‑d around to us, for we did not seek Him in the days of Saul.” Similarly, in his speech to the leaders and the priests, David lamented, “We did not seek Him according to the ordinance.”

Love Over Logic The Rebbe explains that the house of Saul approached things rationally; everything had to make logical sense. Hence, Michal disapproved of David’s supra-rational exuberance. By contrast, David saw Saul’s commitment to reason as the cause of his downfall. Instead, David embraced obedience and humility, accepting that the value of things are beyond reason. David danced with his feet, not with his mind. Michal’s criticism was that David was behaving unreasonably. David rejected Saul’s dedication to logic and considered his relationship with G‑d to extend beyond what could be comprehended by the rational mind.