As strange as it may seem, the Israelites seem to have only observed Passover once during their 40-year sojourn in the desert: the first Passover after the Exodus from Egypt. The sages noted this difficult-to-explain lapse and commented that it was a “disgrace to the Israelites” that for 39 out of 40 years the Passover offering was not brought.

Commentators have noted that it was not possible for them to bring the Passover offering during their years in the desert, as the Israelites did not practice circumcision then, and the Torah is very clear that only someone circumcised may bring the Passover offering.

Indeed, we read in the book of Joshua that the Israelites crossed over the Jordan River a few days before Passover, and that they were circumcised en masse and subsequently brought the Passover offering.

This is remarkable, as the Israelites had just crossed over into enemy territory, and yet they went about circumcising all the males (rendering them all defenseless) so that they could celebrate Passover, while for the prior nearly four decades (when the risks were possibly much lower) they had not done so.

How come for all those years the Israelites lapsed in their practice of such a foundational observance, especially if it would prevent them from observing Passover?

Tosafot, the great medieval commentary to the Talmud, takes the view that many Israelites did indeed bring the Paschal offering during the forty years in the desert—but only those who were circumcised did so. (Tosafot adds that, ideally, anyone who had a family member who was uncircumcised was not supposed to bring the offering. Thus many of those who did bring the Passover lamb were not doing so correctly.)

According to this view, many Israelites brought the Passover offering during the desert years. And as the years passed, more children were born but not circumcised. Thus, the proportion of Israelites not observing Passover was continually increasing.

But how can we explain that hundreds of thousands of Israelites failed to observe Passover properly year after year?

Rashi takes the view that the Passover offering was only ever commanded as an observance in the Land of Israel, which is why it was not done in the desert. The one year when the offering was brought was an exception due to Divine decree. If so, the people did nothing wrong by not bringing the offering.

But we are still left wondering why Rashi himself says that it was regarded as a “disgrace” that the Israelites didn’t bring the offering. Clearly, then, it is something that they should have clamored for. If so, why did they not do so? And we are still left wondering why there would be no reason to bring the Passover offering in the years prior to entering the land.