We’re used to the concept of “freedom of speech” and the notion that we’re all allowed to say whatever we want.

However, from a Torah perspective, we’re responsible for what we say, and the laws of lashon harah, the prohibition against disparaging or gossiping, applies to leaving a review as well.

Generally, even if what you’re saying is true, if it may damage someone’s reputation or cause financial harm, it can potentially be problematic even if you don’t have any negative intentions.

However, there are times when not only are you allowed to leave a negative review, but it would be your obligation to do so.

The following guidelines are enumerated in the book Chafetz Chaim, by Rabbi Yisrael Meir Kagan (commonly known as the Chafetz Chaim):