A friend told me that due to how the Jewish and Gregorian calendars are set, one’s Jewish and secular birthdays coincide every 19 years. But I just checked your online calendar, and it seems that my 19th birthdays will not coincide. Did I somehow miscalculate my Jewish birthday or is my friend wrong?

Reply This is indeed conventional wisdom, and the 19th birthdays indeed coincide for many people, but not for most. To understand this, a general understanding of the Jewish calendar and, more specifically, where the number 19 comes, from is in order.

The Lunar and Solar years A year based on the solar calendar is approx 365.24 days (which is then broken into 12 months). The months of the Jewish calendar follow the lunar orbit, which is approximately 29.5 days. Twelve such months make a year. An average Jewish year has twelve months: six 29-day months, and six 30-day months, for a total of 354 days (although due to variations in the Jewish calendar, the year could also be 353 or 355 days). Note that the lunar year is thus a bit more than 11 days shorter than the solar cycle. This presents a problem, since it is a mitzvah to make sure the Jewish holidays fall out in the proper seasons. Passover, for example, should always be in the spring. Left unchecked, Passover would move back 11 days every year and end up sometime in the winter! To keep the holidays in sync, we add a (30-day) month every few years, creating a 13-month year. Such a year is called a shanah meuberet ("pregnant year") in Hebrew, or “leap year” in English. These leap years run in 19-year cycles, with each cycle containing seven leap years. (The 3rd, 6th, 8th, 11th, 14th, 17th, and 19th years of the cycle are Jewish leap years.) On average, at the end of a 19-year cycle, the Jewish calendar would have 6939.69 days. And 19 solar years translate into about 6939.61 days. Since both cycles are more or less in sync in terms of the number of days in a 19-year cycle, it makes sense that often the Jewish and civil birthdays coincide every 19 years. Yet, due to a number of reasons, the two birthdays are more often not in sync.

When Does the Day Start? One very basic reason why the two birthdays may not be in sync is that in truth they were off from the very first day you were born! A Jewish date starts at nightfall. A secular day, however, begins at midnight. Let’s say May 5th coincides with the 4th of Iyar, nightfall is at 8:00 pm, and you were born after nightfall. So your Jewish birthday would be the 5th of Iyar, but your civil birthday would still be on the 5th of May. Thus, you would have started the 19-year cycle a day off.