Upon waking in the morning, we recite the Modeh Ani and then wash our hands (AKA netilat yadayim, or negel vasser in Yiddish). The procedure for washing the hands is as follows: pour water on the entire right hand until the wrist, and then pour on the left hand; repeat; and then repeat again (for more on this, see Morning Hand-Washing). According to the Zohar, although strictly speaking this not prohibited, one should not walk more than four cubits (approximately six feet) —and many are careful not to even step on the ground —before washing in the morning. For this reason, it is customary to place a basin and cup of water in a spot that can be reached from bed.

Don’t Touch The sages teach us not to touch any orifice—the eyes, ears, nose, mouth, or private parts—before washing our hands. Neither do we touch any food or drink, lest it absorb some of the negative spiritual energy that exists on unwashed hands.

Spirit of Impurity There are a number of reasons given for morning handwashing, including that it emulates the kohanim, who would wash before engaging in the Temple service, or that our hands may have touched an unclean part of our body during the night. However, the Talmud and Zohar explain that we do so because a spirit of impurity rests upon our bodies while we sleep. When a person sleeps (for at least 30 minutes ), his soul ascends heavenward to recharge, leaving only the most basic soul-powers required for bodily functions. When the spirit energy departs, it leaves a void that is then filled by a ruach rah (“bad spirit”), a spirit of impurity. When one wakes up, his soul returns fully to his body and the spirit of impurity flees, leaving behind a trace in the hands, which is then removed through washing.