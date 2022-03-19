My baby boy. I look at his long lashes casting shadows on his cheeks. I tussle his hair, wipe up the matted sweaty locks that stick to his cheeks in his sleep. I straighten his blanket and tuck it under his chin. I’m stuck; I can’t walk away. His perfect little lips smile in his sleep. I touch his cheek again, and his soft hand grasps mine pulling it under his chin as he rolls toward the polka-dot wall; his little soul in a blissful state of sleep.

My feet are cemented to the ground, I am lost in a sea of love, awe-struck and frozen, gazing at my baby boy. His little toddler face melts into his baby face, and I am back in the hospital holding him for the first time. His perfect, wet, slimy body calmed by my beating heart, our tears mingling together.

I’m watching him learn to crawl, the look of pride and delight on the same face I stare at in his sleep.

I am laughing with him at his first and second birthday as he learned to talk, walk, hug, kiss and grow into our little man.

I am seeing the look of determination as he struggles to put food on his fork, to put his toys away. I am feeling the heartbreak as he cried with fever, vomiting late at night, his baby body wrapped up with my mind, our hearts beating together.

I’m seeing him toddle, run, laugh and fall as he runs to plant sloppy kisses on us, excitement and love beaming from the baby face that I am now touching in his sleep.

And now he is 3. My baby boy is a big boy. The age in which he steps into independence; he needs to get dressed himself, buckle himself, feed himself. The age where he wakes up in the morning, and goes to play and get himself a snack. By himself. “By myself.” My big boy.

Tomorrow, we’ll cut his hair. My baby boy is a big boy. According to the Torah, a person is like a tree. The Torah states that for the first three years, we do not cut fruit off a tree, and then the first harvesting is offered to G‑d. So, too, with our son; as is traditional custom or minhag, we let his hair grow for the first three years and then have a hair-cutting ceremony, called an upsherin. The child’s peyot (biblically mandated sidelocks) are left intact—the initiation into his first mitzvah. From this point on, he is taught to wear a kippah and tzitzit, and is trained to recite blessings and the Shema. We are teaching our son that the best of what we have goes to the service of G‑d, and that we try to live our lives in accordance with the way G‑d has asked of us.

For the first three years, we take care of our seedling, keeping the new stems encased in mesh, watering and watching. It’s delicate intentional care. The first three years of our son’s life, we pour everything into him, trying to protect our little seedling and provide him the best growing environment he can possibly have.

The first three years we give endlessly—a parent to a baby—not expecting anything in return. Like a tree, in the third year, the first fruits are viable. When our baby becomes a boy, we start to reap the benefits of our hearts that we poured into him. He speaks;, he has his own mind and thoughts. At this age, we start to educate him in the way of Jewish life, of Torah and mitzvot. My baby looks at me, his eyes lock with mine, and his pure voice says, “Mommy, I love you.” He has a mind of his own, my big boy.

My hand is on his pure face; I’m thinking of tomorrow. We will have a big elaborate party for my baby and cut his hair. He will gorge himself on cake, run around eating candy and collapse in a sugar-induced coma. And I won’t even bat an eye. Because we are celebrating our baby becoming a big boy, starting to begin his education in a Jewish manner. We will show him how sweet our way of life is. I hope that every time he thinks of being introduced to the Torah, he tastes the candy in his mouth, remembers all the gifts he received, hears the music that was playing, and sees his friends and family gathering lovingly around him.

Everyone celebrating my baby.

So I cradle my son in my arms while his chest rises and falls in his sleep. I put his soft cheek on mine. My dear big boy, you’ll always be my baby.