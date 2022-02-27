The Torah mandates that individuals who kill inadvertently must seek shelter in one of the cities of refuge and stay there until the death of the High Priest. Otherwise, relatives of the deceased (known as the blood avenger) may kill the individual responsible for the death. “And he [the one guilty of manslaughter] shall remain there until the passing of the Kohen Gadol.” Maimonides details these laws in chapters 5 - 8 of Hilchot Rotzeach uShmirat Nefesh. However, in chapter 7, we find a surprising ruling: A person exiled to a city of refuge should not leave the city, not even to perform a mitzvah or to deliver testimony. . . He should not leave even if he can save a life by providing testimony or if he can save a person from gentiles, from a river, from a fire, or an avalanche. Even if . . . the entire Jewish people depends on his assistance, he should not depart the city. He should never leave the city of refuge until the High Priest's death. If he leaves, he has allowed for his death, as explained. The issues here are so glaring they hardly need articulation. How is it possible that if the entire Jewish nation needs this individual, he is still not permitted to leave the city of refuge? Any threat to life overrides the mitzvot of the Torah (except the three cardinal sins), so why in this case do we not permit the inadvertent killer to leave the city of refuge?

Putting One’s Own Life on the Line Some suggest that Maimonides’ ruling aligns with the principle that one need not put oneself in danger to rescue another, even if the other will perish without the intervention. In other words, the killer (who is at risk as soon as he exits the city of refuge) need not put himself in potential danger. He should remain in the city even in these extreme scenarios. This is why Maimonides concludes by saying that he’s putting his life at risk if he does leave: There is no obligation to enter a situation of danger; if he does, he has forfeited his life. The question is, does Maimonides actually rule this way? Would he not require an individual to place himself in danger to save another's life? Maimonides touches on this in the first chapter of Hilchot Hilchot Rotzeach uShmirat Nefesh: Whenever a person can save another person's life but fails to do so, he transgresses a negative commandment, as Leviticus 19:16 states: "Do not stand idly by while your brother's blood is at stake." Similarly, this commandment applies when a person sees a colleague drowning at sea or being attacked by robbers or a wild animal, and he can save him. This strongly implies that one must put oneself in danger to save another. Indeed, the Kesef Mishnah cites the Talmud Yerushalmi that one would be obligated to put his life at risk to assist his fellow. This is an issue. If, according to Maimonides, we are obligated to put our lives at risk in such a situation, why do we not require the inadvertent killer to leave the city to save someone from certain death? To resolve this, some interpret this section of Mishnah Torah as only referring to a case where the rescue can be carried out without putting the rescuer in danger. Indeed, it would seem that Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi rules this way in his Shulchan Aruch. Regarding Shabbat, he writes that we violate Shabbat to save a life. However, this is only applicable if there is no danger to the rescuer's life. The Torah does not require oneself to risk one’s own life to save another. Additionally, in the laws of Personal Damages, he writes that there is some disagreement regarding this law. Some believe that one must risk one’s life to save another, but, he concludes that we go according to the more lenient position in matters of life and death, and therefore we do not require one to risk one’s life. So while Rabbi Schneur Zalman obligates one to save another due to the verse: “Do not stand idly by while your brother's blood is at stake,” it does not extend to putting one's own life at risk, since at the end of the day, your life comes before others. Therefore in our scenario, Maimonides would agree that the obligation to save another does not extend to putting your own life at risk, which is why the killer does not need to exit his city of refuge to save others.

No Life Outside the City of Refuge The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, however, rejects this approach. Firstly, according to many (and as the Kesef Mishnah reads the section of Maimonides above), one should put one’s life at risk to save another. And therefore, the killer should be obliged to leave his city of refuge to save his fellow. Secondly, argues the Rebbe, the scenario Maimonides describes where the entire nation needs the accidental killer’s assistance presents us with an issue. If we do not require the killer to leave because he is not mandated to put himself in danger, undoubtedly, we should be able to find another solution. Why not simply keep the blood avenger away so that the accidental killer can leave without being harmed? The Rebbe therefore suggests a new and novel approach, the key to which is found in an earlier section of Mishneh Torah: If [the killer] enters his city of refuge and intentionally departs beyond its Sabbath boundaries, he has granted the license for his life to be taken. The blood redeemer is permitted to kill him. And if another person kills him, that other person is not liable, as Numbers 35:27 states: "There is no liability for his blood." The question here is what the line "he has granted the license for his life to be taken" adds, since Maimonides immediately states that the blood redeemer may exert revenge and that others are not liable for his death. The Rebbe explains that this addition informs us of a new detail: Not only does the blood avenger have the ability to kill the accidental killer, but additionally, “If he departs, he has allowed for his death.” By leaving, he has forfeited his life. Outside this city of refuge, he has no right to live. And this is the reason we cannot obligate him to leave for any reason. Outside of this city, it is as if he does not exist. Even if the entire nation requires his assistance, we cannot compel him to leave. According to Torah law, he only exists within the confines of the city; as soon as he leaves, he is considered a dead man. More than this says the Rebbe—since Torah dictates that he must not leave, it is as if Torah is effectively informing us that the help of this individual is not necessary in this situation. Torah has disqualified him for being of any assistance. That he cannot be compelled to leave has nothing to do with the fact that he is putting himself into a dangerous situation. His very existence is dependent upon him staying in this city of refuge.