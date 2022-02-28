When someone challenged Hillel the Elder (b. 110 BCE) to teach the entire Torah while his listener stood on one foot, he famously replied, “That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the entire Torah, and the rest is commentary. Now go and study.” Of course, Hillel was expounding upon the verse in Leviticus: “You shall neither take revenge from nor bear a grudge against the members of your people; you shall love your fellow as yourself. I am the L‑rd.”

Not The Golden Rule Hillel’s teaching looks pretty similar to the classic “Golden Rule” (which goes something like this): “Do unto others what you want them to do to you.” However, if we further examine the two aphorisms, there are stark differences. Many are struck by Hillel’s negative phraseology. Why did he say not to do that which you do not like instead of saying you should do that which you do like? The question of Hillel’s word choice is more than just “Why go negative if you can go positive?” As we explained, the source for Hillel’s teaching is the verse in Leviticus, “You shall love your fellow as yourself.” So why switch to the negative? Some explain that the reason Hillel focuses on what not to do is because the verse itself introduces the commandment of loving your fellow with the prohibition of not taking revenge or bearing a grudge against your fellow, indicating that the mitzvah is best framed as an instruction of acts to avoid. But we are still left with the question of why this is so. Some explain that this is based on the Torah principle that when in danger, one’s own life takes precedence over that of the other. As such, Hillel did not go so far as to tell us that we should treat others like ourselves, as this is not the truth. Rather, he was teaching that we may not mistreat others, just like we do not want to be mistreated. Alternatively, knowing that his questioner was a beginner and potential convert to Judaism, Hillel was telling him that although it may seem very hard to reach the ultimate level of this mitzvah (of loving others like yourself), you should start off with at least not doing to others that which is hateful to you. However, Hillel ended off his words with “The rest is commentary. Now go and study.” Some commentators explain that Hillel was intimating that his words had many more layers of meaning, and to understand the depth of the mitzvah beyond the negative phraseology, “he should go learn.”