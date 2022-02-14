Can we stay spiritually connected to our loved ones even after they have passed on? I’ve always been curious about this, so when I saw the “Life After Death” course offered on ChabadU, I made sure to register.

I enjoyed the entire series, but the third class, “Getting in Touch With the Dearly Departed,” had a particularly profound effect on me. It was a discussion about the six portals through which we can enjoy a close spiritual connection with a departed loved one. Although I know in my heart and soul that my grandparents remain reachable because I ask for their blessing and comfort regularly, I had never before heard anyone specify the places or things in which a part of the human soul resides, despite the body returning to the earth.

The first portal, at the gravesite, was the most obvious. While the soul goes to heaven, it maintains its connection to the body that is buried in the earth, and when we pray at the cemetery, we are able to reconnect with our loved ones, beseeching them to act as our advocates before G‑d.

I had an unusual reaction to the next portals: the portals of space and possessions. The place where a loved one lived his or her life has a special connection to their soul. The objects, possessions or garments that he or she owned and wore in their lifetime are also linked to their soul.

As soon as I heard those words, I was transported to the apartment at 421 Crown St. in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., where my grandparents lived for nearly 60 years.

I could no longer hear the rabbi’s voice. In my mind, I entered the front door where the mezuzah held pride of place, remembering my grandparents’ reverent touch every time they went in or out the door. As I walked down the hallway, I saw the ancient, worn Persian rugs that covered the floor down the hallway and around the corner past the bedrooms.

I continued this journey exclusively inside my mind. I saw each room in turn—the kitchen with its tiny stove and the bars of soap on the sink edge to do the dishes, the little table that saw only kosher food, and the clotheslines hanging from the ceiling.

I saw the pictures on the walls of the living room and vividly remembered a large oil painting of a rabbi teaching a young boy. It hung on the wall above a green horsehair couch covered in plastic. Next to the couch was a little glass-topped table full of the tiny spoons my grandma collected everywhere she ever visited. Across the room was a grand piano and a cabinet full of the lovely treasures my grandparents bought from an uncle’s auction house. The geraniums glowed red in the sunshine coming through the front window.

My grandparents’ bedroom was next, and I was filled with the emotion of having slept in my grandfather’s bed across from my grandma the night I arrived to sit shiva with her following my grandpa’s death. The sense of my grandfather’s spirit was palpable.

A second bedroom held clothing, and all the dishes and silver for Passover and other special occasions, lovingly stored. And finally, there was the bedroom where my mother and her sister, now in their 90s, once slept.

As Rabbi Plotkin continued his discussion of the six places we can meet the souls of our beloved, I came out of my strange journey full of a sense of having spent time with the two most important people in my life—my Torah-observantJewish grandparents who knew and who still know how I came to a fork in the road of my life. I had a choice to make: Would I fully embrace and practice Judaism or not? Would the study of Torah with my local Chabad representative, Rabbi Yosef Goldwasser, help deepen my understanding, belief and faith in my new life? The answer was a resounding yes!

My grandparents’ faithfulness as Jews led me to return to the heritage and beliefs they inculcated in me when I was a child. Though both of my birth parents were Jewish, I was raised in a Christian home. Since I grew up in Pensacola, Fla., I didn’t spend as much time with my grandparents as I would have wished. Nevertheless, the little tree of faith planted in Brooklyn when I visited as a child grew tall and straight, and was there for me to lean upon later in my life as I began to embrace the religion that had been denied to me in my childhood.

I went back and listened to the class twice more. I didn’t want to miss any of the explanations of the soul’s many portals, and I needed a complete understanding of all the places I could reach out to my precious grandparents, and find them waiting for and available to me. But the strange and wonderful excursion in my mind, triggered by this class, will remain a special and perfect memory forever. I am grateful for the unusual experience and the feeling of solid assurance that my grandparents are always nearby to commune with me in mind and spirit.

When I spoke to Rabbi Goldwasser about my experience, he told me that the Bal Shem Tov, the founder of Chassidism, said where a person’s mind is, that’s where he is found. Perhaps that explains why my grandparents “reached out” to take me “home” for a visit.

Because of these incredible teachings, my heart is lifted, and my soul has a new measure of peace.