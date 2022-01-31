“I made a lot of mistakes and I’m really sorry. I don’t want to continue cutting myself and I don’t want to keep feeling suicidal. Please help me get the help I need as soon as possible.” These are words written by Chaya, during one of her many periods of imprisonment for crimes related to theft that fed her addiction—her way of self-medicating to deal with the trauma she endured in childhood. Several months ago, she faced a sentence of 45 years to life.

Chaya’s Traumatic Upbringing Chaya’s father was a heavy cocaine user and extremely violent toward her mother, Rachel. While she was pregnant with Chaya, he would often beat her, aiming at her stomach and head. Once while they were driving, “He took a […] Club [lock] and beat me so mercilessly that my head cracked open,” she recalls. “But he didn’t allow me to get medical treatment, so I was never able to know how severely he injured me.” His vicious behavior eventually led to his deportation, but instead of using his absence to create a peaceful and loving environment, Chaya’s mother allowed one boyfriend after another into her home. Chaya was sexually abused for the first time as a young girl by one of Rachel’s boyfriends, in whose care Rachel had left her while she went to work. Her last childhood abuser, the father of her half sister, physically and sexually abused her for four years. It ended when he nearly choked her to death when she was 17.

Attempting to Escape the Pain Needing an escape from her trauma, Chaya turned to drugs. Marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine … whatever numbed her emotions and made her temporarily forget the nightmare she called life. In 2014, she entered an outpatient rehab program and attempted to turn her life around. Unfortunately, it was there that she met Hank, who introduced her to new highly addictive drugs and then manipulated her into robbing a bank. While she was out on bail, he continued to exploit her, getting her to repeat the offense. Chaya spent two years in prison, where she was introduced to heroin and ice (crystal meth) as a way to “take the edge off.” When she was released, she joined a Sober Living Program—a halfway house for people who are trying to get off drugs. It seemed like déjà vu when she met Dror at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Tall, with piercing eyes, he captivated her with his fluent Hebrew and charming personality. Unfortunately, like Hank, Dror was manipulative, inserting himself into Chaya’s life so that he could control her. He gave her an ultimatum: she could have him or she could have the other people in her life. Desperate to be loved, Chaya chose Dror, even getting her mother to allow them to move in with her. The next two years were a cycle of abuse. Dror would attack Chaya both verbally and physically, making Rachel’s home a battleground. Rather than leave him, Chaya put up with his behavior Chaya turned her emotions inward, cutting herself and eventually attempting suicide.

Reaching Rock Bottom Rachel and her new partner, Ike, finally told Dror to leave. In retaliation, he convinced Chaya to allow him into the home to steal cash and other valuables. Rachel pressed charges against Dror but, against Ike’s wishes, refused to press charges against her daughter. Dror was incarcerated, but the family’s reprieve was short-lived. In June 2020, he was released and managed to worm his way back into Chaya’s life. A month later, the police caught him and Chaya with stolen mail and debit cards, among other items. They were arrested. Because of the state’s Three Strikes law, Chaya was facing a sentence of 45 years to life. Given the state of her psyche, she had no real choice but to comply with Dror’s wishes. Nevertheless, the state considered her liable and tried to have the judge impose the maximum sentence. After hearing about the organization from a friend, Rachel contacted the Aleph Institute. Aleph immediately arranged for Chaya to have kosher food, Torah books, and whatever she needed for the upcoming Jewish holidays. Founded in 1981 at the express directive of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—the Aleph Institute provides financial, emotional, and spiritual support to thousands of people like Chaya and her family. Under the leadership of executive director Rabbi Aaron Lipskar, Aleph also advocates for the civil rights of those incarcerated, helping them access much-needed medicine, visitation rights, transfers to safer facilities, etc. In October 2020, Aleph received a telephone call from Chaya. Her glasses had broken during her ordeal, and being legally blind, she couldn’t even see what was in front of her, making it difficult to walk. Unable to read, the boredom was unbearable. Chaya asked if Aleph could get her a replacement. Working through the layers of bureaucracy, Rabbi Yankel Berkowitz, Aleph’s Commissary Department Manager, contacted several optometrists until he found someone willing to send her a new pair despite her not having a current prescription. When the glasses arrived, Chaya video-called her mother, beaming from ear to ear and screaming euphorically, “I can see! I can see! Thank you, thank you, thank you!” In addition to providing Chaya with the material things she needed, Aleph boosted her self-esteem, showing her that she was needed by others. Recognizing that she was a talented writer, Rabbi Zvi Boyarsky, Aleph’s Director of Constitutional Advocacy, asked her to write words of encouragement for others in her situation. She began working on a short story about emunah (faith), but knowing that it would take a while to finish and not wanting Rabbi Boyarsky to think she had ignored his request, she sent him the following poem: We sit in jail trapped in our cell.

Until we get mail, no one can tell.

The routine is stale; it makes us yell. Our screams fall on deaf ears.

The frustration brings us tears.

We turn to Hashem, doing teshuva after all these years. When we’re out and about, it seems like fun,

But when we’re trapped and away, we just want to run.

We go nowhere fast, chasing the sun. With nowhere to escape, we must face our fate.

Our faith takes shape; we get ready for our date.

Will the judge have mercy or rule with hate? When times are rough,

And the going gets tough,

We must stay strong and do no wrong. Hashem will have mercy.

Just trust; don’t call His bluff.

Know when to be humble and say “Enough.”