“I made a lot of mistakes and I’m really sorry. I don’t want to continue cutting myself and I don’t want to keep feeling suicidal. Please help me get the help I need as soon as possible.”
These are words written by Chaya,1 during one of her many periods of imprisonment for crimes related to theft that fed her addiction—her way of self-medicating to deal with the trauma she endured in childhood. Several months ago, she faced a sentence of 45 years to life.
Chaya’s Traumatic Upbringing
Chaya’s father was a heavy cocaine user and extremely violent toward her mother, Rachel. While she was pregnant with Chaya, he would often beat her, aiming at her stomach and head. Once while they were driving, “He took a […] Club [lock] and beat me so mercilessly that my head cracked open,” she recalls. “But he didn’t allow me to get medical treatment, so I was never able to know how severely he injured me.”
His vicious behavior eventually led to his deportation, but instead of using his absence to create a peaceful and loving environment, Chaya’s mother allowed one boyfriend after another into her home. Chaya was sexually abused for the first time as a young girl by one of Rachel’s boyfriends, in whose care Rachel had left her while she went to work. Her last childhood abuser, the father of her half sister, physically and sexually abused her for four years. It ended when he nearly choked her to death when she was 17.
Attempting to Escape the Pain
Needing an escape from her trauma, Chaya turned to drugs. Marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine … whatever numbed her emotions and made her temporarily forget the nightmare she called life. In 2014, she entered an outpatient rehab program and attempted to turn her life around. Unfortunately, it was there that she met Hank, who introduced her to new highly addictive drugs and then manipulated her into robbing a bank. While she was out on bail, he continued to exploit her, getting her to repeat the offense. Chaya spent two years in prison, where she was introduced to heroin and ice (crystal meth) as a way to “take the edge off.”
When she was released, she joined a Sober Living Program—a halfway house for people who are trying to get off drugs. It seemed like déjà vu when she met Dror at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Tall, with piercing eyes, he captivated her with his fluent Hebrew and charming personality.
Unfortunately, like Hank, Dror was manipulative, inserting himself into Chaya’s life so that he could control her. He gave her an ultimatum: she could have him or she could have the other people in her life. Desperate to be loved, Chaya chose Dror, even getting her mother to allow them to move in with her.
The next two years were a cycle of abuse. Dror would attack Chaya both verbally and physically, making Rachel’s home a battleground. Rather than leave him, Chaya put up with his behavior Chaya turned her emotions inward, cutting herself and eventually attempting suicide.
Reaching Rock Bottom
Rachel and her new partner, Ike, finally told Dror to leave. In retaliation, he convinced Chaya to allow him into the home to steal cash and other valuables. Rachel pressed charges against Dror but, against Ike’s wishes, refused to press charges against her daughter. Dror was incarcerated, but the family’s reprieve was short-lived. In June 2020, he was released and managed to worm his way back into Chaya’s life. A month later, the police caught him and Chaya with stolen mail and debit cards, among other items. They were arrested.
Because of the state’s Three Strikes law, Chaya was facing a sentence of 45 years to life. Given the state of her psyche, she had no real choice but to comply with Dror’s wishes. Nevertheless, the state considered her liable and tried to have the judge impose the maximum sentence.
After hearing about the organization from a friend, Rachel contacted the Aleph Institute. Aleph immediately arranged for Chaya to have kosher food, Torah books, and whatever she needed for the upcoming Jewish holidays.
Founded in 1981 at the express directive of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—the Aleph Institute provides financial, emotional, and spiritual support to thousands of people like Chaya and her family. Under the leadership of executive director Rabbi Aaron Lipskar, Aleph also advocates for the civil rights of those incarcerated, helping them access much-needed medicine, visitation rights, transfers to safer facilities, etc.
In October 2020, Aleph received a telephone call from Chaya. Her glasses had broken during her ordeal, and being legally blind, she couldn’t even see what was in front of her, making it difficult to walk. Unable to read, the boredom was unbearable. Chaya asked if Aleph could get her a replacement.
Working through the layers of bureaucracy, Rabbi Yankel Berkowitz, Aleph’s Commissary Department Manager, contacted several optometrists until he found someone willing to send her a new pair despite her not having a current prescription. When the glasses arrived, Chaya video-called her mother, beaming from ear to ear and screaming euphorically, “I can see! I can see! Thank you, thank you, thank you!”
In addition to providing Chaya with the material things she needed, Aleph boosted her self-esteem, showing her that she was needed by others. Recognizing that she was a talented writer, Rabbi Zvi Boyarsky, Aleph’s Director of Constitutional Advocacy, asked her to write words of encouragement for others in her situation. She began working on a short story about emunah (faith), but knowing that it would take a while to finish and not wanting Rabbi Boyarsky to think she had ignored his request, she sent him the following poem:
We sit in jail trapped in our cell.
Until we get mail, no one can tell.
The routine is stale; it makes us yell.
Our screams fall on deaf ears.
The frustration brings us tears.
We turn to Hashem, doing teshuva after all these years.
When we’re out and about, it seems like fun,
But when we’re trapped and away, we just want to run.
We go nowhere fast, chasing the sun.
With nowhere to escape, we must face our fate.
Our faith takes shape; we get ready for our date.
Will the judge have mercy or rule with hate?
When times are rough,
And the going gets tough,
We must stay strong and do no wrong.
Hashem will have mercy.
Just trust; don’t call His bluff.
Know when to be humble and say “Enough.”
A Second Chance
Sadly, there are many people like Chaya in America’s prisons – individuals who are incarcerated not because they are hardened criminals, but because of their difficult upbringing.
According to the US Justice Department’s Bureau of Statistics, almost half of all women in America’s prisons have been physically or sexually assaulted before their imprisonment, and about 37% of US prisoners suffer from some sort of mental illness.
One of Aleph’s most powerful initiatives is the Alternative Sentencing Program. Following the Rebbe's vision of criminal justice reform, this division helps those who have been arrested recognize that they are not essentially criminals, but human beings created in G‑d’s image who made mistakes, and recommends sentences that allow for rehabilitation, rather than dehumanization.
To achieve this goal, the program looks for answers as to why the person offended in the first place. Each applicant is carefully vetted to ensure that they are not a danger to society, eliminating people who have committed violent crimes, as well as those who show no remorse.
A mitigation specialist then conducts lengthy interviews with the person and his/her family and friends to gain an insight into the mitigating factors – including the client’s character as well as motivation to commit the offense – that allow for a sentence other than incarceration. Often, it turns out that the client is an otherwise upstanding person who unfortunately fell into crime. Underlying factors typically include addiction, traumatic childhood, extreme poverty, and so on.
The Alternative Sentencing Team then connects the client with the help that he/she needs to become a more productive member of society. When appropriate, a forensic psychologist evaluates the person to expose any hidden trauma that contributed to the offense.
Once the investigation is complete, the team puts together a submission for the judge, including a narrative of the client’s life and a suggested sentence other than imprisonment. Examples of alternative sentences include community service, home confinement, and drug rehabilitation. After the memorandum is submitted to the judge, Rabbi Bryski, director of the Alternative Sentencing Team, attends the sentencing to verbally advocate for the applicant.
Although the team generally only gets involved for a first offense, Chaya’s case was an exception, because she had never been given a chance at life. The team decided to offer her that chance. They were also impressed by how remorseful she was, clearly wishing to right her mistakes.
It wasn’t easy. Fortunately, Aleph takes the approach of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during World War II: “The difficult we do immediately. The impossible takes a little longer.”
Eager to help Chaya achieve the best possible outcome, her public defender worked with Aleph to assemble a team of experts comprising Aleph staff as well as outside specialists.
Neuropsychologist Dr. Gaines immediately began a psychological evaluation. She determined that Chaya was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as ADHD and Trichotillomania.2 She also found a history of abuse and neglect in Chaya’s background. Based on her assessment, Dr. Gaines recommended a period of rehabilitation and therapy for a dual diagnosis of mental illness and drug abuse.
A member of the Alternative Sentencing team started looking for rehab facilities that fit the many relevant requirements: It needed to be far enough away from anywhere Chaya had contacts, so that she would not be able to ask her friends or Dror to pick her up when the going got tough. The facility also had to be for women only, as Chaya had a way of finding abusive men in rehab centers. And it needed to specialize in sexual trauma, and be small and nurturing so that the staff could focus on Chaya’s needs. After countless hours of research, an appropriate facility was located.
Now all that had to be done was find $10,000 a month for the program and convince the judge that one year of rehab was more beneficial than 45 years in prison.
As the Army Engineers Corps would say, the impossible just takes a little longer.
Miraculously, on April 2, 2021, the judge said that he had read Dr. Gaines’s report and agreed with Aleph’s suggestion. A month later he formally accepted the proposal, sentencing Chaya to a year of rehabilitation plus probation, with no time in prison. “My reward is if you do well,” he told her.
Although scheduled to be released directly into Aleph’s custody at 8:00 am the following morning, prison officials woke her up at 2:30 am to prepare her to be released at 6:00 am together with all the other inmates who were scheduled to be released that day. She could go wherever she wanted, but she could not stay in jail.
Rachel was out of her mind with worry. What would happen if Chaya was released without anyone to pick her up? Hysterical, she picked up Aleph’s mitigation specialist and headed to the jail along with her younger daughter, calling ahead to beg them to wait a few hours. Her persistence paid off, and the jail officials agreed to keep Chaya until they arrived.
After being processed out of the prison, Chaya had a few hours to spend with her mother and sister. She was thrilled, smiling like she hadn’t in a long time.
When it was time to say goodbye to her family, Chaya broke down in tears, describing all her fears of the unknown. How would she manage in the program? What if she didn’t get along with the other women? How would she cope without drugs? The mitigation specialist prayed to know how to reassure her, and would later say that G‑d had put the right words into her mouth, telling Chaya how much good she could do and how G‑d had a greater plan for her.
Several months later, it is clear that Chaya’s fears were unfounded. She is fitting into the program well, her grades are excellent, and her smile lights up the room.
Rachel recently emailed Aleph to let them know how Chaya was doing:
Chaya says hello. Her first week of school she got all A’s. She is happy. She is doing so well. I can't thank you enough!!
And in a later update:
I want to tell you all that Chaya's transformation is amazing. Words cannot describe the transformation she is undergoing. Thank G‑d, she is a shining star. Her neshamah [soul] is glowing each and every day. I couldn't thank Hashem [G‑d] enough for sending me you all as a messenger!
Chaya’s sentencing date was exactly a week after Pesach Sheni (“Second Passover”), the day that celebrates second chances, exactly what Aleph’s Alternative Sentencing Program is all about. Thanks to that second chance, Chaya now has the opportunity to realize her potential, and to recognize that if she exists, that means G‑ddecided that the world cannot fully function without her in it.
