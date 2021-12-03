“The Torah and the Holy One, blessed be He, are one.” In Judaism, a sefer (pl. seforim) is not just a book containing knowledge, nor is it simply a book that happens to contain Torah, divine wisdom. It is a means to connect to G‑d Himself. It is no wonder that Jews have the custom to kiss a sefer after learning, and there are special rules in Jewish law on how to properly respect and treat seforim. Thus, for example, one may not use a sefer for personal benefit, such as blocking the sun or as a fan. Nor may one sit on a chair or bench upon which there are seforim. We are also particular about which seforim can be placed or stacked on other seforim. The general rule is as follows:

Written Torah One may place a Chumash (Five Books of Moses ) on top of Nevi’im (Prophets) or Ketuvim (Writings). However one may not place a Nevi’im or Ketuvim on top of a Chumash, nor may one place a Chumash on top of a Torah scroll.

(Five Books of ) on top of Nevi’im (Prophets) or (Writings). However one may not place a Nevi’im or Ketuvim on top of a Chumash, nor may one place a Chumash on top of a Torah scroll. Despite the fact that, technically, books of the prophets are considered holier than those containing Ketuvim (Writings), one may place a book of Ketuvim on top of Nevi’im, as we are only particular about a Chumash since it is considered to be of much greater holiness.

Oral Torah According to the Zohar, one should also be careful to not place seforim that contain the Oral Torah, such as the Mishnah, Talmud or Midrash, on top of seforim that contain the Written Torah, even if they are books of the Prophets or Writings. There are some who are particular that earlier works of the Oral Torah be placed upon later works. But this is not halachically necessary.

Prayerbook ( Siddur ) There are different opinions as to whether a prayerbook is considered to be on the level of Written Torah or Oral Torah. On the one hand, it contains many verses from the Written Torah (especially Psalms). On the other hand, it isn’t actually part of the Written Torah. In practice, prayerbooks are treated as being on the level of Nevi’im and Ketuvim.

Tanya Due to the reverence Chabad chassidim have for the Tanya as the foundational work of Chassidut, the Chabad custom is to be careful to not place other seforim on a Tanya.