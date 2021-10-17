Before we get to the menu, let’s talk about the meal itself.

The first meal that the mourners eat after the funeral is called the Seudat Havra’ah (literally “Meal of Recovery”). According to Jewish law, they generally do not eat their own food, but instead eat a meal provided by neighbors, relatives or the community.

This concept is found in Scripture, where we read how G‑d told the prophet Ezekiel about the impending destruction of the Holy Temple. To drive home the point, He also told the prophet that his wife would pass away, but “a mourning for the dead you shall not make … and put your shoes on your feet … and you shall not eat the bread of men.”

From here the Talmud understands that under ordinary circumstances the mourners would eat food provided by others (“the bread of man”).

The primary foods eaten at this meal are bagels (or round rolls), (peeled ) hard-boiled eggs and/or lentils.