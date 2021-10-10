“And you shall inscribe them upon the doorposts of your house and upon your gates.”—Deuteronomy 6:9 The sages understand this verse to mean that mezuzot are required for all doorposts of structures that are used as dwellings (as well as those that lead to dwellings). There is much discussion among halachic authorities about the exact criteria of rooms that require mezuzot (for more on this, see Mezuzah ). However, since a car isn’t made to be a dwelling, all would agree that it is exempt from the mitzvah of mezuzah. An RV, in which people do live, is a bit more complicated.

What Is the Purpose of an RV? Some of these vehicles are made for short excursions, while others may be parked and lived in for extended periods of time. Rabbi Yitzchak Weiss (1902–1989) writes that if one only uses a motorhome or trailer for a short period of time (no more than 30 days parked in one spot), then no mezuzah is required. If, however, one lives in it as a stationary home for an extended period of time (more than 30 days), a mezuzah would be required. Most concur with this ruling. At the same time, Rabbi Weiss and others rule that it is doubtful whether one should make a blessing when placing the mezuzah on a motorhome. The mezuzot should thus be installed without a blessing.