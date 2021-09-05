Before the Yom Kippur fast, which begins at sunset, we eat a festive meal known as the seudah hamafseket (“meal that separates”). In addition to the seudah hamafseket, many have the custom to also eat a festive meal earlier in the day. Why do we eat two festive meals? Let’s start with the seudah hamafseket.

Fast two days?! The reason for the seudah hamafseket can be traced to a puzzling verse in Leviticus: “And you shall afflict your souls on the ninth day of the month.” The sages question this verse, as elsewhere in Leviticus it is written: “On the tenth of the month you shall afflict your souls . . .” Are we meant to fast for two days? Yet another verse states, “From evening to evening [shall you observe your day of rest],” i.e., the fast is observed for one day only. So one cannot say that the first verse is teaching that one literally fasts two days. The sages explain that on the ninth of the month we should already engage in the fast—not by fasting, but by eating, as this prepares us to fast that evening and the following day. Due to G‑d’s great love for us, they explain, He commanded us to fast one day in the year to atone for our sins. Not only that, He also commanded us to eat and drink first, so that the fast would not harm us.

Why not just tell us to eat? This prompts the question, why doesn’t the verse just state explicitly, “eat on the ninth”? The sages explain that the reason the verse refers to eating as an “affliction” is to teach us that one who eats and drinks on the ninth is rewarded by G‑d as if he fasted. As you can imagine, the reward that one receives for a pleasurable activity like eating and drinking because of G‑d’s commandment is not comparable to the reward that one receives for fasting because of G‑d’s commandment. Nevertheless, one who eats and drinks on the ninth of Tishrei receives a great reward, as if he fasted both on the ninth and the tenth of Tishrei.



This is because, in truth, it would have been fitting to honor the day of Yom Kippur itself with food and drink, just as we do for the other festivals. After all, what greater joy is there than being granted forgiveness for our sins? However, since Yom Kippur itself cannot be honored this way (as it is a fast day), we honor it with food and drink on the preceding day.