I will never forget the moment when the call came in. It was the therapist informing us that our daughter’s UA (urinalysis) had come in dirty, meaning she’d “slipped” and found a way to take her forbidden substance.

Suddenly everything was different. Treatment priorities changed. The underlying mental health challenge, which had been primary, while the substance abuse had been secondary, were now to be treated on (at least) equal footing. Further complicating the situation was that this particular facility was unable to adequately treat our child for substance abuse as a co-primary. We needed to find a new place for her to go, pronto.

We had been told to expect this. Statistically, addicts slip or relapse (the two are not the same) at least once, usually more often than that, before they realize the extent of their illness and come to understand the need to fight really hard.

Call it naivete, call it wishful thinking, call it prayer and hope, but I truly thought our child would be the .0001 percent of the statistic who would be a one-and-done. She made a mistake, she acknowledged it, she owned it, she confessed it. She had fulfilled all Maimonides’ steps of repentance, except that all-too-important final step of being subjected to the temptation again and this time not making the mistake.

We had been preparing for her departure from the program in time to join us for the holidays. The clinical team indicated that she was nearly ready to go. Now the clock has been reset, the level of care needs to be upgraded, and the dream of spending the holidays together as a family has been essentially dashed.

Just when you think your heart has been broken as much as possible, and your pain for your child, your seed, your gem has reached its peak, it turns out there is more.

I had been planning to go to a Chassidic gathering (farbrengen) that night, looking forward to a break from the craziness, to celebrate and bond in an uplifting and holy atmosphere.

Now I was a crumpled mess of devastation.

As tears rolled down my face, a famous quote from the Zohar, as discussed in Tanya (chapter 24), came to mind: “Weeping is lodged in one side of my heart, and joy is lodged in the other.” There the Alter Rebbe is discussing how one can have both bitter remorse over their spiritual shortcomings, while simultaneously having unbridled joy at the awareness of Gd’s providence and unity in our lives.

The family liaison who we spoke with right after “the call” insisted that I stick to my previous plans. “But I don’t know what to do right now! I don’t know where to send our child next! I have a thousand phone calls to make! Airline tickets to book! How can I set it all down and go and party? My heart isn’t in it!” I cried.

How is it possible to feel such contradictory emotions?

Her response was filled with the compassion and understanding of someone who has been there, and in her own words and her own way she said what the Zohar said.

You need to learn how to live your life while taking care of your child. You are not serving your child by sitting at home feeling broken. You are hurting yourself. You are compounding the pain and suffering by adding intentional frustration on top of the frustration that you cannot control.

“Go to the farbrengen,” she said.

I did.

With my broken heart, I sang and inspired and received inspiration from others. All the while, half of my heart was broken in the deepest way ever.

“Weeping is lodged in one side of my heart, and joy is lodged in the other.”

The author is a rabbi in North America. This is part of a series of articles chronicling his daughter’s ongoing struggle with addiction and mental illness.