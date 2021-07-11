As search and rescue teams continue their heroic efforts to locate survivors of the collapse on June 24 of a 12-story, 136-unit oceanfront residential building in Surfside, Fla., the names of victims are being released to the public after identification and notification of the families.

Prayers and good deeds continue around the world for those who are still missing, in memory of those who have passed and in support of their loved ones.

Here are brief profiles and recollections of those who lost their lives.

Readers are invited to include additional recollections in the response box following this article. May their memories be for a blessing.