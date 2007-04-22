Shoshana is a Hebrew word, meaning "rose." In Song of Songs (2:2) G‑d refers to the Jewish nation as a Shoshana: "As a rose among the thorns, so is My beloved among the daughters." The commentators explain this to mean that "As a rose among the thorns which pierce it, but it remains constant in its beauty and its redness, so is My beloved among the daughters. They entice her to pursue them to stray like them after strange gods, but she remains firm in her faith."