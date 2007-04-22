Shoshana is a Hebrew word, meaning "rose." In Song of Songs (2:2) G‑d refers to the Jewish nation as a Shoshana: "As a rose among the thorns, so is My beloved among the daughters." The commentators explain this to mean that "As a rose among the thorns which pierce it, but it remains constant in its beauty and its redness, so is My beloved among the daughters. They entice her to pursue them to stray like them after strange gods, but she remains firm in her faith."
Rabbi Baruch S. Davidson serves as shliach and rabbi of the Shul Community at Chabad of the Main Line and is the writer of Lightpoints, a collection of insights on the Torah, adapted from the works of the Rebbe. Together with his wife and children, he lives in Lower Merion, in the Philadelphia suburbs.
