The name Cohen is common among both Sephardim and Ashkenazim, making it one of the most widespread Jewish names of all time. In fact, it is the most common family name in Israel today, followed by Levi, Mizrahi, Peretz, Bitton, and Dahan. Its meaning is fairly straightforward, as the Hebrew word kohen means “priest,” indicating that the bearers of this name are (usually) members of the priestly clan, descendants of Aaron the High Priest.

Variants Depending on where one’s ancestors lived, spellings can include Cohn, Kogan, Kagan, Kahan, Kahn, and Cohan. Among Ashkenazi Jews, this name is often accompanied by patronymic suffixes, stretching into Kahana, Kahane, Kahanov (or Kaganoff), Kahanowitz, and Kahanaman, each of which can be splintered into several alternative spellings. The native English-speaker can sometimes wonder how Cohen becomes Kagan, which are pronounced so differently, but the mystery is cleared up when one realizes that the names of many of our ancestors were recorded in Russian. Russian has no /h/ sound, so the /g/ is used instead. Also, in Russian, the difference between the “o” and the “a” is often blurred. Thus, Kohen can easily become Kagan, which we English speakers further mangle by pronouncing Kay-gan instead of Kah-gan. Among Persian Jews, Cohen sometimes appears as Cohen-Zada, as the suffix “zada” means “son of” or “part of,” denoting that the bearers are part of the priestly Kohen clan.