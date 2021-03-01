The laws and customs of Jewish burial are designed to help the soul in its passage and transition to the next world and find forgiveness. They reflect the fundamental Jewish belief that G‑d will one day resurrect the dead and we will all be reunited with our loved ones.

The custom of placing some earth from Israel in the coffin helps the soul find some measure of forgiveness and is related to the resurrection of the dead. This is one reason why many Jews request to be buried in the land of Israel.

In the Torah we find that both Jacob and Joseph made an extra effort to be buried in the Land of Israel. According to the Talmud, being buried in the Land of Israel brings a certain measure of atonement for sins:

Rav Anan said, “Anyone buried in the Land of Israel is considered as if he was buried beneath the altar; it is written here,‘An altar of earth (adamah) you shall make for me,’ and it is written there, ‘His land (admato) will atone for His people.’ ”

The Jerusalem Talmud discusses whether this applies to everyone buried in the Holy Land, or only to those who lived there :

Rabbi bar Kiri and Rabbi Elazar were strolling in Istrina, and they saw coffins arriving in the Land of Israel from the Diaspora.

Rabbi bar Kiri said to Rabbi Elazar, “What are they achieving? I apply to them the verse, ‘You make My inheritance desolate [in your lives], and you came and defiled My land [in your deaths].’ ” Replied Rabbi Elazar, “When they arrive in the Land of Israel, a clod of earth is placed in the coffin, as it is written, ‘His land will atone for His people.’ ”

The halachah follows the opinion of Rabbi Elazar that being buried in Israel helps even one who never lived there.