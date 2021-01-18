If I were hurtling down a rabbit-hole and a genie offered me one wish, I would likely request a tour guide. Now tell me that the past ten months haven’t taken us all on a dizzying Ozian spin.

Look out the window of your space capsule and you’ll find you’ve entered an insanely adversarial universe, one in which the major preoccupation of far too many people is ”Who’s on my side and who’s against me?”

Problem is, the adversarial universe is swiftly heading for cosmic implosion. It’s eating up civilization as we know it before our very eyes.

Tell me there’s a tour guide, some wisdom, some leadership, somewhere, anywhere.

I guess that’s why several people have asked me, “What would the Rebbe have said about the current mess?”

We’re right on season to ask the question. Seventy years ago at this time of year (11 Shvat, 1951—which falls this year on Saturday night, Jan. 23), the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson of righteous memory, formally took upon himself the leadership of the weary and orphaned refugees that then comprised the core of Chabad-Lubavitch, and although few realized it at that time, leadership of the Jewish people everywhere.

He provided guidance at a time when all seemed lost for many, when an entire world had just been annihilated and a future for believing Jews seemed futile. He built that motley crew into a decisive force for goodness and wisdom in today’s world.

The message? It’s not a rabbit-hole.

It’s not a wild and crazy jungle either, where man eats man and only the most brutish survive.

It’s a delightful garden.

That’s how this world is described in the Biblical Song of Songs, a divine garden, a wondrous and intimate place of meeting for G‑d and His bride, the human soul. That’s how the ancient Midrash describes this world— as G‑d’s original place of delight. And that is how the Kabbalah describes the core-essence of each creation: Oneg, divine pleasure, is the engine within every detail of this universe.

Yes, the garden is ridden with bugs, weeds, dry wood, and rotting cellulose. It’s not just messy— it’s a horrid disaster. The stewards of the garden (that’s us) have not exactly been diligent in their craft.

But don’t let outward appearances deceive you. The world and all it contains is essentially a good place. A very good place—as G‑d Himself stated when He created it, “And G‑d saw all that He created, and behold, it was very good.”

Now let’s all get down and dirty to clean up the mess.

May I point out that this is not the language we have come to expect from Orthodox rabbis—or from spiritual guides in general. We’re usually told that this is just a pit-stop—more pit than stop—on the way to heaven. Religion is then presented as some formula for journeying out of here and into there.

But the Rebbe told us this is it. We are here already. This is the world we’ve been given. It’s precious. It’s a delight to its Maker. And we are here to make that discovery.

Describing the world as a divine garden presents a serious paradigm shift. Let’s look at a few of the ways this mindset rearranges the plates upon which our universe rests, and most importantly given current circumstances, how this transforms the way we relate to one another as fellow humans of the garden.​