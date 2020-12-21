There are a number of different, albeit related, questions intertwined here, so I’ll attempt to address them one by one. However, I’ll preface by saying that I’ll stick to these issues only, and not wander into the wider issue of Judaism and vaccination, which has already been addressed here: What Does Jewish Law Say About Vaccination? It is also important to note that there are many different vaccines, and the methods and ingredients to manufacture them varies even between two vaccines created to combat a single disease. We will start off with the question of non-kosher ingredients and work our way to the slightly more controversial issue of using a vaccine made with fetal tissue (often obtained from aborted fetuses).

Non-Kosher Ingredients in Vaccines and Medication When it comes to non-kosher ingredients, in most instances the prohibition is limited to ingesting the substance orally. There is also no prohibition against benefiting from them. Thus, for example, although insulin contains substances derived from pigs, there is no issue for a diabetic to use it, since it is injected and not taken orally. The same is true for any vaccine or medication that is administered by suppository, enema, medicated bandage, etc. that may contain non-kosher ingredients. Thus, Rabbi Chaim Ozer Grodzinski (1863–1940), one of the leading rabbis of the last century, writes that it would technically be permitted to feed a person non-kosher food through a tube inserted directly into the stomach. Notable exceptions to this principle are when the ingredients contain a mixture of milk and meat or non-kosher wine. In this instance, the prohibition includes deriving any benefit from it. (Even this medication or vaccination would presumably be allowed in a matter of life and death, pikuach nefesh. However, for the sake of this essay, let us assume that the need for vaccination has not yet risen to this level for the average person.)