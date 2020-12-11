The successor of the Ba’al Shem Tov, the Maggid of Mezritch, said: A kleiner loch in kerper is a groiser loch in neshamah—“A minor physical problem or defect is a great spiritual one.” Or stated differently, if we take care of our body, we will have greater ease to “access” to our emotional and spiritual side.

Many people say they don’t have time for self-care. They say they can’t find a few moments to exercise, meditate, do focused breathing, take a short walk or even listen to brief audios. What they don’t realize is that even a short dose of daily self-compassion accrues amazing benefits.

Abraham Lincoln famously said, “Give me six hours to chop down a tree, and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.”

By not investing in self-care, we may inadvertently damage our body, mind and spirit. Imagine a lumberjack trying to chop down trees with a dull axe and ignoring the people who tell him to sharpen it. If we neglect ourselves and do not take the time to sharpen our proverbial axe, we may become stressed and reactive, ineffective, inefficient, tired, resentful and even sick.

I thought the 21st century was challenging enough, but COVID has upped the ante. A lot of us are not managing very well at all. Mental-health issues such as anxiety, depression and even suicide have skyrocketed during this time. As much as the virus is lethal, in some ways our reaction to it may be worse. Polarization, isolation, misinformation and disinformation have inflicted additional untold harm. Loneliness, loss and being away from our loved ones are painful realities during this prolonged “social distancing” period.

I believe that anyone, anywhere, can benefit substantially from short self-care sessions. I call this work “micro self-care.” Literally, in a few minutes, you can refresh, renew and reboot yourself in the midst of a busy day, preventing burnout and boredom, improving your resilience and your immune response, and enhancing your “good hormones,” such as dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin.

Here are 18 self-compassionate activities that can be done with little time or effort and can give buoyancy to your day (even during a pandemic):