Today, Rappaport, Rappoport, Rapoport and Rapaport are all common Jewish family names, found both among Ashkenazi and Sephardi Jews. The name was borne with pride by successive generations of rabbinic leaders and their families since the 15th century. Although shrouded in mystery, there are certain facts we know for sure about this name:

This name was historically associated with members of the priestly clan ( kohanim ). However, in part because people at times inherited prestigious last names through the female line and priesthood is passed from father to son, there exist many Rappaports today who are not kohanim. The second half of the name is linked to the Italian city of Porto in the province of Mantua, Lombardy, Italy.

We are still, however, left scratching our heads regarding the provenance of the Rap or Rappa half of the name (which also appears to be an independent name).

Online research reveals that some have linked it to the word “rabbi,” implying that contemporary Rappaports are descendants of the rabbi of Porto. However, it is more likely that it is an unrelated term, possibly the German word for “raven,” which is supported by the fact that certain prestigious members of this family had a raven included on their coat of arms.

Some famous Rappaports include:

● Rabbi Yitzchak Rappaport (1685–1755), who was born to Polish parents and grew up to become the chief (Sephardic) rabbi of the Holy Land