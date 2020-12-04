Often spelled Shapiro, Schapiro and Spiro, the version of this name that is actually most accurate is probably Shapira. They are all iterations of Shpira (שפירא), the Jewish name for the German city of Speyer (once known as Spira), which has a long and tragic Jewish history.

Along with Mainz and Worms, it formed the cradle of Ashkenazi culture, and the first records of Jews in Speyer date back to the 10th century. The three cities were collectively known as ShUM, an acronym for Shpira (Speyer), Vermaisa (Worms) and Magentza (Maintz).

Unfortunately, along with virtually every Jewish community in Europe, the Jews of Speyer suffered more than their fair share of bloodshed and persecution at the hands of their Christian neighbors, often at the urging of church officials.

While Jews were granted certain basic privileges in 1084 by officials who were eager for them to put their business acumen to work for the good of the region, it did not take long for the hatred to bubble over.

In 1096, they were among the first victims of the frenzied mobs of the First Crusade, and throughout the centuries, they continued to be the victims of successive waves of crusades and blood libels.

Even in the darkest times, Torah study flourished in the city, which produced several Torah scholars, many of whom were members of the prestigious Kalonymos family, which originated in Italy but had migrated to the Rhineland.

In 1349, the Jewish community of Speyer was totally wiped out by a bloodthirsty mob. Although Jews trickled back, it never regained its prominence. Indeed, Jews were banished from the city at various times, and at points were faced with the grim choice between forced baptism and death.

But though Jewish life ceased to exist within the city of Speyer, the noble heritage of its Jewish denizens lives on in the Torah scholarship they produced and in the many Jewish families that proudly bear its name.

This very large family tree includes Rabbi Nathan Schapiro, who lived in Grodno and passed away in 1577; his grandson, also named Rabbi Nathan Schapiro, who was the rabbi of Krakow and author the Megaleh Amukot, and passed away in 1633; Rabbi Pinchas of Koretz, an early chassidic leader; his grandsons, the famous Schapiro brothers of Slavita; and Rabbi Meir Schapiro, chassidic leader and Torah scholar in Lublin, Poland.