In addition to standard Jewish holidays such as Passover and Rosh Hashanah, Chabad.org lists some newer “holidays,” such as the 19th of Kislev, as days that Tachanun (penitential prayer) is omitted among chassidim. How can we add holidays?

Reply The concept of a community establishing a holiday on a day when G‑d brought about their salvation from an impending calamity isn’t new. In fact, you may be familiar with the holidays of Purim and Chanukah, when we celebrate our deliverance from the Persians and the Syrian-Greeks, respectively. In addition, many communities throughout the ages instituted days of joy in commemoration of miracles that happened to them. It was common to use the name “Purim” in reference to these days: Purim Hebron, Purim Saragossa, Purim Tiberias, as well as other Purims.

Biblical Celebration? In a fascinating responsum, Rabbi Moses Sofer (known as the Chatam Sofer, 1762–1839) explains that a careful analysis of the Talmud leads to the conclusion that, as with the holiday of Passover, we are enjoined to give thanks and celebrate the days that G‑d brings about our salvation. Thus, although we call Chanukah and Purim “rabbinic holidays,” this refers to how we are to celebrate these days (i.e., read the Megillah, give mishloach manot, etc., on Purim, and light the menorah on Chanukah). However, the fact that we are enjoined to mark these days as holidays is very likely biblical in origin. With regard to the additional holidays that various communities instituted, Rabbi Moses ben Isaac Alashkar (1466–1542) explains that like other customs, the establishment of these holidays can be binding, and can obligate their descendants to celebrate those days as well. For example, during Mishnaic times, Rabbi Elazar ben Tzadok, who lived shortly after the destruction of the Temple, continued to celebrate his family holiday, which commemorated the day his family would donate wood to the Holy Temple.