The melachah of koshair is the act of binding by tying a knot. Although most knots are prohibited under this melachah , either Biblically or rabbinically, some are permitted.

Koshair in the Mishkan

A unique blue dye was used for the coverings (yeriot) of the Mishkan. This dye was made from a sea creature called the chilazon. To trap the chilazon, fishermen fashioned nets from ropes which were knotted together.

Halachic literature describes two types of knots with regard to the melachah of koshair:

a) “Kesher uman,” a craftsman’s knot. Although the Mishnah gives some examples of a kesher uman, it is difficult to determine precisely which knots are included. In practice, any knot that is very tight and would not come out on its own is considered a kesher uman. This obviously includes sophisticated knots like a fisherman’s bend knot and also less complicated ones like the simple double knot that is commonly made to tie one’s shoes.

b) “Kesher shel kayama,” a lasting knot, meaning that at the time the knot is made, the one who ties it has no intention of untying it at any specific time. According to Rabbinic Law, as long as the knot is intended to remain for longer than a 24 hour period, it is considered a kesher shel kayama.

According to Maimonides, one only transgresses the Biblical prohibition of koshair by tying a knot that is both a kesher shel kayama and a kesher uman. If it is only one and not the other, prohibition is Rabbinic. If it is neither a kesher shel kayama nor a kesher uman, it is permitted.

Rashi, however, maintains that the Biblical prohibition of koshair refers to tying a kesher shel kayama, regardless of whether the knot is a kesher uman. As such, tying any knot with the intention to untie it on the same day is allowed.

Halacha follows Rashi’s interpretation. Nevertheless, we are careful to accept the stringencies of both opinions. As such, it is forbidden to make any knot that is intended to stay tied for more than 24 hours, as per Rashi. At the same time, making a kesher uman is prohibited even if one intends to untie it on the same day.