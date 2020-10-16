Before addressing Shabbat Minchah, let’s understand which days of the week the Torah is read and why.

The Talmud tells us that Moses instituted that the Torah be read three days a week, Shabbat, Monday and Thursday, so that three days would not pass without a public Torah reading. This is alluded to in the verses describing how the Jews traveled for three days and then thirsted for water. Torah is often allegorically referred to as “water,” thus indicating that after three days of travel, the Jews yearned for Torah.

However, the Talmud also cites a tradition that Ezra the Scribe and the Men of the Great Assembly introduced the practice of reading the Torah on Mondays and Thursdays. So how are these two traditions reconciled?

The Talmud explains that in Moses' times, only three verses were read on the weekdays. Ezra, together with the Men of the Great Assembly, lengthened this quota to a minimum of 10 verses.

We can now return to our question regarding the Torah reading at Minchah on Shabbat.