When the novel coronavirus swept across the globe in the weeks before Passover, there was a frenzied panic as we prepared to celebrate the holiday alone, physically distant from our extended family and friends.

Six months later, a lot has changed. Many of us have begun to venture out (masked, of course), and some synagogues have reopened (in a limited fashion). Yet, for millions, the situation is essentially the same, as they patiently bide their time before they will once again mingle with others.

If you are planning to spend the High Holidays at home, we've got tips and resources just for you.