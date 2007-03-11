Why Brush Havdalah Wine Over the Eyes (and Pockets)?

Have you ever wondered why people dip their fingers into the leftover Havdalah wine? This custom, rich in meaning and tradition, follows the Havdalah ceremony that marks the end of Shabbat.

First, the Havdalah candle is extinguished by dipping it in the wine that has spilled into the cup's saucer. This act demonstrates that the candle was lit for the sole purpose of performing the Havdalah ceremony.

Then, many people dip their fingers into the wine in which the candle was extinguished, and then gently rub it above their eyelids. Some also apply it to their foreheads and/or pockets.

The roots of this custom (or variations of it) can be traced back to the Midrash of Pirkei D’Rabbi Eliezer and is mentioned by Rabbi Natronai Gaon and Rabbi Amram Gaon in the 9th-century Gaonic period.

Interestingly, these earlier sources describe the custom a bit differently than it’s practiced today. After drinking the wine of Havdalalah, people would mix some water with the leftover wine, drink a bit of it, and then dip their hands into the leftover wine-water mixture and rub it over the eyelids. To the best of my knowledge, very few people still do it this way. Instead, they follow the waterless procedure outlined above, which is codified in the Code of Jewish Law.