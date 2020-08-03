In Mishneh Torah, Hilchot Deot (Laws of Personal Development), Maimonides records various interpersonal laws. Among those mentioned is the obligation to judge others favorably.

But is this actually an obligation? If we analyze the way Maimonides describes this mitzvah in a number of places, we run into some difficulty. First, we will consider what he writes here in Deot:

A Torah sage should not shout or shriek while speaking, like the cattle and wild beasts, nor should he raise his voice too much. Instead, he should speak gently to all people. . . . He should judge every person in a good light, [and] speak favorably of his fellow, [never mentioning] anything that is shameful to him.

Among many positive traits expected of a scholar is that he judge others favorably. From here it seems that this is behavior a pious person should aspire to. It does not seem to be a mainstream obligation. However, when we consider what Maimonidies writes when describing this mitzvah in his Sefer Hamitzvot—where he lists all 613 mitzvot—we are left with an entirely different impression. Describing positive commandment 177, he writes as follows:

The 177th mitzvah is that judges are commanded to treat both litigants equally. Both must be allowed [to speak], whether it takes a long time or a short time. The source of this commandment is G‑d's statement, "Judge your people fairly."

This mitzvah also includes the law that one is required to judge one’s fellow favorably, and to explain his words and actions only in a good and kind way.

So as an addendum to the mitzvah obligating judges to rule fairly, there is the mitzvah obligating people generally to judge others favorably. From the language here, it seems that contrary to the implication in Deot, this is an actual obligation counted as one of the 248 positive mitzvahs, not merely pious behavior expected of a Torah scholar.

To decipher these two seemingly contradictory texts, let’s explore a third text written by Maimonidies that describes this obligation. This is found in his commentary to the Mishnah on Tractate Avot, and in fact predates both of the above-quoted texts and contains significantly more detail.

The Mishnah in Tractate Avot states as follows:

Joshua the son of Perachia and Nitai the Arbelite received from them. Joshua the son of Perachia would say: Assume for yourself a master, acquire for yourself a friend, and judge every man to the side of merit.

Maimonides comments:

And judge every man to the side of merit: This refers to when you are unsure about a certain individual whether or not he is righteous or wicked, and you witness him doing an act or saying something that may be interpreted as either good or bad. In such a case, judge favorably and do not think he is doing something wrong.

He then differentiates between someone who has a reputation as a righteous individual and one who is known to be a sinner. In the former case, even if it takes great mental gymnastics to construe the action as positive, one still has the obligation to do so. In the case of a “known sinner,” on the other hand, even if the perception is that a certain action is good, one should not be swayed to think that this individual is doing something positive.

He concludes with the following:

And if you do not know the individual involved, and the action itself is of an ambiguous nature, leaning neither toward one side or the other, then according to the ways of piety, it is proper to judge favorably . . .

So it seems clear that in a case where you do not know the individual involved, it is only a matter of piety to judge favorably. This seems similar to the section quoted from Deot, which describes this mitzvah as being within the purview of behaviors befitting a Torah scholar.

But what are we to do with the section from Sefer Hamitzvot? There he clearly used the language of obligation, with no caveat. Moreover, Maimonides is not alone here; many commentaries count this obligation as a positive mitzvah. So it seems that the text in Sefer Hamitzvot is not an anomaly, but rather part of broad consensus that this is in fact a positive commandment.