Mishneh Torah is Maimonides’ magnum opus. Also known as Yad HaChazakah (“Strong Hand”)—since yad has the numerical value of 14, the number of books in the digest—it is a compendium of the entire Oral Torah.

In his introduction, Maimonides explains that it includes the ordinances, customs, and decrees that were enacted from the time of Moses. Maimonides goes on to explain the compilation’s name, Mishneh Torah:

Therefore, I have called this text Mishneh Torah, "the second to the Torah," with the intent that a person should first study the Written Law, and then study this text and comprehend the entire Oral Law from it, without having to study any other text between the two.

Ever since its publication, Mishneh Torah—or Rambam, as it is called in common parlance—has been studied by scholars and laymen alike. While the text is simple and concise, much depth is attributed to every nuance in his words.

In 1984, the Rebbe called for uniting the Jewish people through Torah study, and instituted the Daily Rambam.

The Rebbe established three study tracks, making it universally user-friendly:

1. Three chapters a day, concluding in under a year.

2. One chapter a day, concluding every three years.

3. Sefer HaMitzvot study, corresponding to that day’s mitzvah in the first track.

At subsequent gatherings and talks, the Rebbe often expounded upon Maimonides’ teachings and the lessons we can learn from them.

This year, we are celebrating the conclusion of the 39th cycle, and the start of the fortieth. To provide a taste of Maimonides’ vast teachings, we present 32 quotes from Mishneh Torah.