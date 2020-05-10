A relatively unknown Lag BaOmer custom, which has deep roots in Chabad history, is to eat eggs that have been hard-boiled with onion peels. Try it, and you’ll see that they turn a pretty shade of reddish brown. It has been suggested that the reason for this custom is that eggs are a sign of mourning. During this holiday, when the traditional mourning of the Omer period has been partially lifted, we still eat eggs, but brighten them up with a splash of color.
Here’s how to do it:
Place your onions skins in a pot (you can use all brown or all red; I used a combination).
Add your eggs and cover with water. Some vinegar will help the color stick to the shells.
Boil for a short amount of time, and watch the eggs turn red before your eyes. Note: the inside stays white and you can eat these however you would use normal hard boiled eggs.
Ingredients
- 7 white eggs
- 5 cups cold water
- 4 tbsp. vinegar
- Skins from 6-8 onions
Directions
- Place all the ingredients in a pot. Make sure the water covers the eggs.
- Bring to a boil, then simmer for 15-20 minutes.
- Remove eggs. Cool with ice or cold water.
- Optional: brush with oil to keep the eggs shiny.
Chemistry in motion !
Thank you for the recipe !
Rumor has it, that the Rebbe's wife, Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka o.b.m. told a certain individual this very recipe!