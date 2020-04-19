I am sharing here a conversation I had this past Tuesday, with hopes that this might bring comfort to those dealing with similar situations. -Mendy Kaminker

The phone rang.

“Is this the rabbi?”

“Yes, how can I help?”

“I am a geriatric social worker at ____ senior home. We have a Jewish resident who just lost her husband and because of COVID-19, she couldn't attend his funeral. I thought that having her speak to a rabbi will help. Would you be willing to speak to her?”

“Of course. What was his name?”

“Harvey.”

About an hour later, I was on the phone with “Lisa.”

“Hi Lisa, this is Rabbi Mendy Kaminker calling from Chabad of Hackensack.”

“Rabbi, thank you for calling.”

“I was so sorry to hear about the passing of your husband, Harvey. It must be so painful not to be able to attend the funeral.”

“Indeed, it is.”

“Unfortunately, it has been happening far too often recently.”

“Rabbi, do you know what pains me the most? That I couldn't say goodbye to him. I wasn't there to say goodbye!”

“I am sure! You know, Lisa, there is one idea that I share at almost every funeral, but now it has become much more powerful. I even shared it at a funeral I recently officiated remotely, over Zoom, where like you, the loved ones could not attend in person.”

“At the beginning of every funeral, the mourners tear their garments. Why? The Zohar, a very ancient book of Jewish wisdom, explains that the garment symbolizes the body. And just like a garment can be torn, but the person who had worn it will stay whole, so too the body is only a garment, an outer layer covering who we truly are—the soul.

“So at the physical funeral we say goodbye to the body. But the soul lives on. The relationship continues. So your husband, Harvey, wherever he is, was able to hear your goodbye, from wherever you are. From his place in Heaven, Harvey is able to experience your love and care, to feel your pain. And his soul is loving you back, and is pained together with you.”

“This is beautiful. I never thought about it this way. Is there something that I can still do for him?”

“Yes! A soul in heaven is in its happiest place. But there is only one thing it's missing: Mitzvot. Because a mitzvah can be done only in our physical and material world.

“So when you do a Mitzvah in his honor, like lighting Shabbat and holiday candles, learning Torah or putting a coin in a charity box in his memory, it's like sending a love letter to him.”

“Thank you, Rabbi, that was very comforting.”

“Thank you, Lisa, for your kind words. I want to wish you long life, health and only happiness from now on.”

[We finished by saying Psalm 23 together].

May all of the mourners be comforted, and may the entire universe be comforted with the coming of Moshiach, speedily in our days. Amen.