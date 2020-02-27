Since college days, Torah-observant Jews have taught me to express esteem with aid rather than with praise. Nevertheless, the repeated assaults against your community make me feel the time is right to write a few words on what I, an Italian Gentile, owe your community.
Torah-observant Jews have taught me that reason and faith are friends; that doubt is holier than certainty, and that there is no question too daring or impertinent to be asked from either G‑d or man. You made me appreciate faith as a faculty of the mind, and reason as a faculty of the heart.
Torah-observant Jews helped me remember that tears will always surrender to hope, and that the lessons hardship teaches are essential to maturing and becoming a true mensch.
Torah-observant Jews taught me to help the poor while respecting the rich, since kindness and success are both crucial to building a better world. The rabbis I listen to insist that charity provides not alms, but education, values, and jobs, since real poverty is not measured by material want, but by an empty mind and a spirit too feeble to face the world.
The Torah-observant Jews who hosted me in their homes sometimes skimped six days on food to make sure chicken broth welcomed me on Shabbat. These Jews did not ask me whether I was Jewish or not, or whether I would repay their hospitality by abjuring my beliefs. They just ladled soup when I was hungry and made sure my heart was gladdened by joyous l’chaims.
From Torah-observant Jews I learned to love the Torah and to revere Judaism. Through them I discovered an adult faith in G‑d and the bearings needed to lead a richer and more meaningful life.
There is nothing in these words able to avert the envy of fools and the hatred of the blind. I hope, however, they will help you recite Aleinu with a little more zeal and greet strangers with a broader smile. In the meantime, please remember that true friends look forward to you becoming an even better version of who you already are.
Thanks for a love so freely given. I was introduced to my Jewish family, ( I say family as they are my brothers and sisters in HaShem.) about 30 years ago. At a time when I need a bit of help finding my way. Not once was I asked to do anything I didn't wish to by them, I was never told what to think, or what the Torah had to say. I learned over time, they had no reason to force their ideas, or ways of worship on mr, it became a part of who I am with no effort at all on their part. They pointed the, asked what I thought something meant, and never corrected me in anyway.
I now understand, they were learning from me, as I learned from them. The love and kindness they gave so freely, became a part of me, and is passed on just as freely. For any that may be just getting to know your Jewish family, I ask, please stand with them in all matters. It may be the best thing you ever do for your selves. What you learn, be sure to pass it on, the more you do, the more your eyes will be open, and the joy you feel will flood your