It is customary to wash one’s hands after participating in a funeral or visiting a cemetery. According to the letter of the law, it is sufficient to pour water once over each hand. However, the common custom is to wash each hand three times, alternating between the right and left hands. Additionally, some are of the opinion that washing is only necessary after a funeral if one came within four amot (approximately 6-7 feet) of the corpse. Nevertheless, many wash after a funeral regardless of how close they were to the deceased.

Negative Spirit The basic reason for this washing is that whenever holiness departs (in this case, the soul from the body), negative forces try to fill the void. The negative spirits that surround the dead person attach themselves specifically to a person’s hands since the hands are the part of the body that extends the most to the “outside.”

We Didn’t Spill the Blood Some explain that this handwashing alludes to the ritual handwashing done by village elders when a dead body was found outside city limits in B. After washing, the elders would say, “Our hands did not shed this blood, nor did our eyes see [this crime].” Indeed, some have the custom to actually recite that verse while washing their hands. Some add the next verse as well: “‘Atone for Your people Israel, whom You have redeemed, O L‑rd, and lay not [the guilt of] innocent blood among your people Israel.’ And [so] the blood shall be atoned for them.”

Purify Ourselves Washing the hands also serves as a reminder to the living that they should go about their lives serving G‑d in a pure way.

Remembering the Purifying Waters Upon leaving a cemetery, some have the custom to uproot a bit of grass with earth and throw it behind them. Afterwards, they wash their hands. One reason for this is that it is in remembrance of the purifying ashes of the red heifer, which included the hyssop plant and was mixed with special water. Thus, the earth, grass and water symbolize these three elements.