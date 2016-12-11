I’d like to wear a necklace with a mezuzah pendant. I know mezuzot are meant for doorways, but are there any issues with wearing one?

Reply

If your question is simply about a piece of metal shaped like a mezuzah case, then the answer is simple: There is no problem wearing one, but neither does it have religious significance. If, however, you are considering wearing a pendant with an actual mezuzah scroll, read on:

The Talmud explains in a number of places that a mezuzah affords protection. However, as you mention, the mitzvah of mezuzah is indeed to affix it to your doorway. Using it for any other purpose is in no way the fulfillment of the mitzvah. That said, there are records of people using mezuzot as amulets since ancient times. In fact, the Mishnah mentions that some had the custom to carry a hollowed-out staff containing a mezuzah for protection.

Let’s explore the protective powers of the mezuzah.

On the outside of the mezuzah scroll, G‑d’s name Shaddai (ש-ד-י) is written. The Kabbalists explain that, in addition to being G‑d’s name, it is also the acronym for שומר דלתות ישראל, “guardian of the doors of Israel,” alluding to the protection that the mezuzah affords. In light of this, there is a lively discussion in post-Talmudic responsa whether protection can be obtained only through a properly placed mezuzah in fulfillment of the mitzvah, or whether it can come from any mezuzah.

Many are of the opinion that there is indeed some measure of protection from the mezuzah itself, even when not affixed to a doorway. Accordingly, the Lubavitcher Rebbe advised certain individuals who were dealing with health issues to carry a mezuzah with them (obviously in addition to having kosher mezuzot properly affixed to all the doorways of the house).

(It should be noted that even when the mezuzah is on the doorway, the protection it affords is not necessarily quantifiable. )

So yes, people have been known to carry mezuzot with them. But is it proper to have the mezuzah hanging around your neck?