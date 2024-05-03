This Friday—Nissan 25 on the Jewish calendar—is Jay Litvin's yahrtzeit, the day that marks the anniversary of his passing in 2004 after a valiant four-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Between 1999 and 2004, Jay wrote dozens of articles for Chabad.org. Read any of those articles, and you feel as if Jay just sat with you for hours and shared something of his innermost self with you. Jay wrote about his spiritual struggles, his faith and trust in G‑d, his love of life and fears for the future, his battle with his illness — with a courage, integrity and wisdom that made reading a Jay Litvin article a life-altering experience for so many of us.

Here they are, all 67 of them, as well as some things written by friends and readers in the days following Jay's passing.