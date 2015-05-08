Why is the traditional Jewish mourning period, shivah , seven days long? (I know that shivah means “seven” in Hebrew, but I’m asking why it’s specifically for seven days.)

Reply:

The Historical Precedent

Mourning for seven days is an ancient custom that predates the giving of the Torah. We read in Genesis that when Jacob passes away, his son Joseph “[makes] for his father a mourning of seven days.”

And even earlier in history, before the Great Flood, G‑d tells Noah, “In another seven days, I will make it rain upon the earth . . .” Why the delay? The sages of the Talmud explain that G‑d was waiting for the end of the seven days of mourning for Noah’s grandfather, the righteous Methuselah.

Why seven days?

The Talmud explains that just as when it comes to rejoicing during the main holidays of Passover and Sukkot the Torah commands us to rejoice for seven days, so too when it comes to mourning, we mourn for seven days. The connection between the two is alluded to in the verse in Amos in which G‑d warns, “I will turn your feasts into mourning.”

Although there are clear biblical sources for the idea of mourning for seven days, many are of the opinion that mourning the full seven is actually an enactment by Moses. The Jerusalem Talmud declares that “just as Moses enacted seven days of rejoicing after marriage (Sheva Berachot), so too he enacted seven days of mourning (shivah).”

Souls Mourn Too

It’s not just the person’s relatives who mourn for seven days. The Talmud tells us that the soul of a person mourns over its own body for seven days as well. Rabbi Shmuel Eidels (1555–1631), known as Maharsha, explains that the soul mourns the fact that the body learned Torah and did mitzvahs in partnership with it, and yet the body’s fate is to be buried in the earth while the soul soars to the heavens.