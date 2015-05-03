On Lag BaOmer we celebrate the life and teachings of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, who authored the Zohar, the foundational text of Jewish mysticism. Forced into hiding to escape the Roman oppressors of his time, Rabbi Shimon and his son Rabbi Elazar hid in a cave for 13 years, where they subsisted on carobs from a tree which miraculously sprouted at the entrance of their cave (and water from a spring that popped up). It's a long held tradition to eat carob on Lag BaOmer but instad of gnawing on the rock-hard pods (unless you get them soft and fresh), find out how to prepare it properly.

A relatively unknown Lag BaOmer custom, which has deep roots in Chabad history, is to eat eggs that have been hard-boiled with onion peels. Try it, and you’ll see that they turn a pretty shade of reddish brown. It has been suggested that the reason for this custom is that eggs are a sign of mourning. During this holiday, when the traditional mourning of the Omer period has been partially lifted, we still eat eggs, but brighten them up with a splash of color.

Some of the Lag BaOmer customs involve spending time outdoors—such as lighting bonfires and playing with bows and arrows—which often leads to picnics and barbecues (especially when the weather is beautiful!).

Here are some delicious outdoorsy, barbecue-friendly recipes for you to enjoy: