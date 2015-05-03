How (and Why) to Use Carob + a recipe for a carob-tahini breakfast shake
On Lag BaOmer we celebrate the life and teachings of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, who authored the Zohar, the foundational text of Jewish mysticism. Forced into hiding to escape the Roman oppressors of his time, Rabbi Shimon and his son Rabbi Elazar hid in a cave for 13 years, where they subsisted on carobs from a tree which miraculously sprouted at the entrance of their cave (and water from a spring that popped up). It's a long held tradition to eat carob on Lag BaOmer but instad of gnawing on the rock-hard pods (unless you get them soft and fresh), find out how to prepare it properly.
Eggs Dyed with Onion Skins
A relatively unknown Lag BaOmer custom, which has deep roots in Chabad history, is to eat eggs that have been hard-boiled with onion peels. Try it, and you’ll see that they turn a pretty shade of reddish brown. It has been suggested that the reason for this custom is that eggs are a sign of mourning. During this holiday, when the traditional mourning of the Omer period has been partially lifted, we still eat eggs, but brighten them up with a splash of color.
Some of the Lag BaOmer customs involve spending time outdoors—such as lighting bonfires and playing with bows and arrows—which often leads to picnics and barbecues (especially when the weather is beautiful!).
Here are some delicious outdoorsy, barbecue-friendly recipes for you to enjoy:
Bursting-with-Flavor Healthy Chicken Kebabs
Throw them on the grill, or make them in your oven. With a 12-minute cooking time, you can’t go wrong.
Colorful Grilled Beef Kebabs
Do you prefer meat? Make these instead. Like both? Make both!
Creamy ’n’ Crunchy Pasta Salad
What’s a barbecue or picnic without a nice cold pasta salad?
Syrian Potato Salad
Prefer potatoes to pasta? This one’s for you.
Romaine Pepper Steak Salad
Looking for a lighter salad? Try this with some meat fresh off the grill. It also adds a bright pop of color to any table.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilling chicken? Throw it on a salad.
Homemade Peach BBQ Sauce
Need a good marinade for your grilled chicken or meat? Make this delightful sauce.
Cilantro Chicken with Lime
Grilling indoors? No problem!
Refreshing Fruit Kebabs
End off with this refreshing and fun fruit dessert. Or turn it into an activity for the kids. Set up a table with bowls of fruit and skewers and let people build their own kebabs.
S'mores Ice Cream Sandwiches
Bonfires = s’mores. But with this recipe you can elevate the s’more into a truly decadent and impressive ice cream sandwich . . .
Elegant Linzer Tarts
Lag BaOmer represents the importance of ahavat yisrael, and these heart-shaped beauties are the prefect themed reminder.
Happy Lag BaOmer!
