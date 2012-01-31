Be Hole

Consider the common association between Jews and bagels for breakfast.

Myself, I’m a quinoa-and-avocado man. Nevertheless, mentally constructing a scene in which I invite my Catholic, Protestant, Muslim or Daoist friends to drop by for breakfast, my paranoid Jewish soul hears them translating, “That means bagels and cream cheese.”

What does chewy bread with a hole in the middle have to do with being Jewish? And with Jewish breakfast in particular?

It took me years, but I think I have the answer:

A Jew is meant to start the day with a hole in the middle.

This is crucial: Whenever eating a bagel, always start with the emptiness at the center and work outwards. The same with any bread, food or other form of beneficence you receive from Above. Always start with nothing, and only then will the something be truly chewy and satisfying.

Yes, sometimes the deepest truths are hidden in the most obvious places (my wallet does that all the time): When you start with something, nothing is good enough. But when you start with nothing, anything is fantastic.

Start with nothing, and anything is fantastic.What does it take to start with nothing? A lot. It takes a sense of smallness, a willingness to accept that you may not be as necessary as you would like to feel, a realization that “who says I should even exist, anyways?”

And then the next step: “Not only do I exist; I have food to eat for breakfast!”

With that step, all of life becomes a celebration. Every detail of it.

The strategy is tested and proven. Take Alice Hertz-Sommer, who survived the Theresienstadt concentration camp and is still happily playing Bach at 108—all because of that grateful-for-anything attitude. Her motto: Life is a gift.

Personally, I plan to live forever (so far, so good). If we’re on the same page here, this could be our best investment. We’ll invest in nothing—that is, in our own sense of nothingness. The returns are as endless as the circle of the bagel.

And the best place to start is with the morning blessings.