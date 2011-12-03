Yehudis Fishman, a Jewish educator in Boulder, Colorado, relates the following encounter she had with the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory: Someone once suggested a young businessman as a suitable marriage partner for me. I met with him a few times, but I was unsure if he was truly my soul mate. I went into the office of the Rebbe’s secretariat and asked to make an appointment with the Rebbe. My appointment was set for a week later, highly unusual considering the typical wait for a meeting. The Rebbe took the initiative in asking me questions, “Do you like this man?” It was an obvious question, but to me, coming from a rabbi, a totally unexpected one. I gulped before replying, “I have the same basic love for him as one is supposed to have for any fellow Jew.” The Rebbe grinned from ear to ear with the confidential smile of a close relative. He responded, “For a husband, you have to have more than basic love of a fellow Jew.”

Defining Love Real love is an experience that intensifies throughout life. It is the small, everyday acts of being together that makes love flourish. It is sharing, caring, and respecting one another. One of the best descriptions of love I have come across in my search for a truthful definition of that mysterious and elusive word was articulated by the Rebbe. As a young, unmarried woman, Chana Sharfstein, was discussing with the Rebbe some prospective matches that had been suggested to her, and she explained why none of them appealed to her. The Rebbe chuckled and said (italics added): You have read too many romance novels. Love is not the overwhelming, blinding emotion we find in the world of fiction. Real love is an experience that intensifies throughout life. It is the small, everyday acts of being together that makes love flourish. It is sharing, caring, and respecting one another. It is building a life together, a family and a home. As two lives unite to form one, over time, there is a point where each partner feels they are a part of the other, where each partner can no longer visualize life without the other. To understand this definition of love, we can look to the Rebbe and his wife, Chaya Mushka, known as the Rebbetzin, who personified these three essential ingredients: sharing, caring and respecting.

Sharing Sharing with one’s spouse goes beyond time, resources, a bank account or home; it means sharing an identity and destiny. It means being there for one’s spouse—there and nowhere else. A young man who was having difficulty in his marriage asked the Rebbe for a segulah, a spiritual tip. The Rebbe told him, “After Shabbat, when the dirty dishes are piled high, roll up your sleeves and help your wife with the cleaning.” Not long after that, someone who had overheard the conversation also consulted the Rebbe: “I overheard your marital advice, and since then I’ve been helping my wife in the kitchen, but my marriage hasn’t improved. Am I missing something?” The Rebbe responded with a smile, “If your contribution at home was merely the result of my advice, motivated by a sense of obligation or personal interest, don’t you think your wife would have felt that?” Regarding the preciousness and sanctity of real sharing between husband and wife, the Rebbe once told Dr. Ira Weiss: “The time I spend with my wife each day is as important to me as putting on tefillin, the fulfillment of a Divine command.”

Caring The husband said that his wife had no respect for him and didn’t listen to any of his suggestions. “Why do you think your wife should listen to you?” the Rebbe asked the husband. The Rebbetzin once told a relative of hers that she always waited up for the Rebbe, no matter what time he came home. That her husband should come home to a dark house and a cold supper to be eaten alone was simply not an option. The Rebbe and Rebbetzin would go to extraordinary lengths to ensure that the other should never experience anxiety or worry over their welfare. The Rebbetzin once had a medical problem with her eye. A close friend of the Rebbe’s family, who was regularly involved in their medical issues, discussed the problem with her specialist, who told him that there were two ways to treat the problem. He mentioned to the Rebbetzin that surely they would ask the Rebbe which of the two treatments was advisable. The Rebbetzin immediately protested: “Heaven forbid! I don’t want my husband to worry about me. We’ll decide together, and do what has to be done.” Nevertheless, as a chassid (disciple) of the Rebbe, the family friend wrote to the Rebbe about the Rebbetzin’s condition anyways, while noting that the Rebbetzin did not want him to be aware of it. The Rebbe replied with instructions for the best treatment, directing him to suggest this to the Rebbetzin, but not in his name, so that she not be aggravated with the knowledge that he knew… These are the acts of two souls deeply “in care” with each other.