It’s time to create some fun treats connected to this week’s Torah portion, Parshat Shelach. These adorable edible binoculars are fun to make and a great way to bring the Torah learning to life.
In Parshat Shelach, Moses sends out a group of men to scout the Land of Israel. The spies, aside from Caleb and Joshua, returned with reports that frightened the people, which resulted in the people wandering the desert for 40 years before reaching the Land of Israel. Caleb and Joshua, however, brought back good reports and tried their hardest to convince the people of bounty that awaited them.
Let’s get started with these adorable edible binoculars that represent the journey of the spies.
What You Will Need
- Cannoli shells (bought or made)
- Jam
- Fruit leather and thin fruit leather rolls
Creating the Binoculars
To begin, we will use two different sized fruit leathers: a rectangular shape and rolls of thin strips. If there is only one size available in stores near you, the same result can be accomplished by cutting a larger piece into strips.
Place two cannoli shells on your workspace. Take the thin fruit leather strips and spread with jam. Place the fruit leather strip over the cannoli, jam side down, towards the bottom of the cannoli, wrapping the strip around. Repeat with the second cannoli.
Next, cut a strip from the fruit leather that is about ¾ of an inch wide. Hold the two cannoli shells together and wrap the strip around both. If needed, use a little jam on the bottom to keep everything together.
And there you have it, an edible parshah craft for your family!
