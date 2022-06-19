It’s time to create some fun treats connected to this week’s Torah portion, Parshat Shelach. These adorable edible binoculars are fun to make and a great way to bring the Torah learning to life.

In Parshat Shelach, Moses sends out a group of men to scout the Land of Israel. The spies, aside from Caleb and Joshua, returned with reports that frightened the people, which resulted in the people wandering the desert for 40 years before reaching the Land of Israel. Caleb and Joshua, however, brought back good reports and tried their hardest to convince the people of bounty that awaited them.

Let’s get started with these adorable edible binoculars that represent the journey of the spies.