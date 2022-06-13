In the Torah portion of Behaalotecha, the Torah describes how the Jewish people knew when it was time to pack up and travel to the next place during their 40 years in the desert. When the cloud over the Tabernacle would rise up, it was time to travel. The people would travel with the cloud as their guide (at night, a pillar of fire took the cloud’s place) until it would come to a stop, indicating that the people should set up camp in the new location.
Let’s create these delicious Meringue Cloud Pops! Leave these as pops or mount them on top of cupcakes for an additional twist!
You Will Need
- 4 egg whites
- ½ teaspoon cream of tartar
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Ziploc bag
- Lollipop sticks or skewers
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 225° Fahrenheit (105° Celsius).
- Place the egg whites in a standing mixer or in a bowl with a hand mixer. Turn the mixer on to the highest speed and whip the egg whites until they form hard peaks. Next, add the rest of the ingredients and continue to mix for another few minutes until the mixture is well combined. The texture should resemble marshmallow fluff.
- Scoop out the mixture and place into a large ziploc bag. Cut a hole into the corner of the bag.
- Prepare a tray with parchment paper and lollipop sticks spaced apart.
- Pipe “clouds” onto the top of each lollipop stick, by piping mini circles. Use the back of a spoon to smooth the piped meringue so that there are no gaps. You can also use the spoon to create some peaks and texture.
- Place the cloud pops in the preheated oven and bake for one hour. Turn off the oven after an hour and allow the meringues to cool for another 30-60 minutes in the oven.
- Remove the pops from the oven. Enjoy them as pops or add them onto a cupcake or mini mousse trifle dessert.
Start a Discussion