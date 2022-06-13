In the Torah portion of Behaalotecha, the Torah describes how the Jewish people knew when it was time to pack up and travel to the next place during their 40 years in the desert. When the cloud over the Tabernacle would rise up, it was time to travel. The people would travel with the cloud as their guide (at night, a pillar of fire took the cloud’s place) until it would come to a stop, indicating that the people should set up camp in the new location.

Let’s create these delicious Meringue Cloud Pops! Leave these as pops or mount them on top of cupcakes for an additional twist!