In the Torah portion of Bamidbar, the Jewish people are told how to set up camp. Throughout the 40 years of traveling through the desert, the tribes camped around the Tabernacle, in a specific arrangement. Each tribe had its own flag that differentiated one tribe from another. For 40 years they traveled and camped, full of pride, with their flags raised high.

To symbolize the flags of the tribes, we have a super-simple treat that your family can make. Create single-colored flags or have fun with multiple-colored sour belts to create flags for the tribes.

Let’s get started.

You Will Need:

● Your favorite chocolate cupcakes

● Thin pretzels

● Sour belts (or similar candy)

● Light corn syrup

Start with baking your favorite chocolate cupcakes. Set the cupcakes aside to cool completely.

Now for the flags. Begin by cutting a strip of sour belts into pieces about 2.5 inches long.

Using the back of a spoon, spread a small amount of corn syrup onto half the sour belt strip. Be careful not to use too much.

Next, place a pretzel stick in the center of the sour belt and fold the sour belt over the pretzel, creating the flag. Press on the sour belt to ensure that the two sides are sticking well to each other.

Repeat this process to create as many flags as you desire.

Using a sharp knife, cut a triangle from the side of the flag. You can skip this step if you prefer a rectangular flag.

For best results, allow the flags to sit for 10-15 minutes to ensure they are sticking well. Then, place the flags into the center of the cupcakes.

And there you have it, a simple parshah-themed edible craft for everyone to enjoy!