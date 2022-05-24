In the Torah portion of Bechukotai, G‑d promises the Jewish people abundant blessings as a reward for learning Torah and doing mitzvot. G‑d promises an abundance of produce, timely rain, and security in the Land of Israel. If rain comes too early or too late, too heavy or too light, the crops won’t grow. For our weekly parshah-themed treat, we will create these simple and fun raindrop cookies.

Directions

Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together in a medium bowl. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat the margarine and sugar until smooth and creamy.

Add the egg, vanilla, and almond extract. Add the dry ingredients and mix until combined. If the dough is crumbly, add tablespoons of water one at a time. If the dough seems too soft and sticky for rolling, add 1 more tablespoon of flour.

Divide the dough in half, and roll out each half of the dough between two sheets of parchment paper to prevent sticking.

Refrigerate the rolled dough for at least an hour.

Remove the dough from the fridge and preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius).

Use a round cookie cutter or glass to cut out circles in the dough. Then remove the scraps.

Using a knife, cut the dough on the two sides to create a raindrop shape.

Once all of the raindrops are cut out, sprinkle the cookies generously with the blue sugar.

Place the cookies on a cookie sheet and bake for 12 minutes.

Allow the cookies to cool completely before moving them off the tray.

And there you have it! A treat for the family to create and enjoy.