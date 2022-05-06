Here is a delicious Parshah-themed dessert that your kids can create!
The Torah portion of Emor discusses the Jewish Holidays. From Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur to the three Pilgrimage Festivals—Sukkot, Passover and Shavuot—it is a week of learning and celebration.
This food craft represents the holiday of Sukkot, when we “dwell” in a sukkah shelter for seven days as well as take the special four species (citron, palm branch, myrtles, and willows) and make a special blessing.
So let’s jump right in and create these adorable edible sukkahs!
Here’s What You’ll Need:
-
16 Ounces non-dairy whip topping
-
12 Ounces good quality chocolate
-
¾ Cup peanut butter
-
Chocolate covered wafers (approximately 1”x1.75”)
-
Green sour belts
Before you start, make sure all of your ingredients are certified kosher.
Let’s Get Started:
-
Begin with making the ganache filling. Use a double boiler or a metal bowl over a pot of water to make the ganache. Place the non-dairy whip topping, chocolate, and peanut butter into the double boiler, and turn on the fire to medium-high heat. Use a spoon and mix every few minutes, until everything is melted and thoroughly combined.
-
Remove the ganache from the stove. At this point, the mixture may be quite runny, as ganache thickens and hardens as it cools down. Refrigerate for a half-hour to an hour to speed up the thickening process.
Make The Sukkah Walls
You will need two whole wafers, and two cut wafers.
- Using a sharp knife, cut the top third of the wafer off. Then repeat the same step to the second wafer, making your two cut wafers. Each sukkah will require two cut walls, so if you are making multiple sukkahs, continue cutting wafers until you have cut enough wafers for all your sukkahs.
- Keep the pieces you cut off the wafers, as we will use them to cover the ganache filling.
Assemble the Edible Sukkahs:
- Line a cookie tray with parchment or wax paper.
- Stand the two whole wafers opposite each other, and then place the cut wafers in between them, as shown in the image below.
- Take a non-sharp knife to spread a little ganache, as glue, on the ends of the cut wafers.
-
- Place the cooled ganache into a Ziploc bag, cut a small hole in the corner and pipe the ganache into the center of each sukkah. Leave a little room at the top, not filling sukkahs to the top with the ganache.
- Take the scraps of small wafer cuts, peel off two layers of the wafer, and place it on top of the ganache. This will allow the sour belt “sechach” to remain mostly dry and not get affected by the moisture of the chocolate ganache.
Create the “Sechach” (Sukkah Roof)
- Rip the sour belts vertically, along the scored marks. Once you have a pile of sour belts, take a small handful and place them on each sukkah.
- Place the sukkahs in the fridge to finish setting.
Serve and enjoy!
