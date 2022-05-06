Here is a delicious Parshah-themed dessert that your kids can create!

The Torah portion of Emor discusses the Jewish Holidays. From Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur to the three Pilgrimage Festivals—Sukkot, Passover and Shavuot—it is a week of learning and celebration.

This food craft represents the holiday of Sukkot, when we “dwell” in a sukkah shelter for seven days as well as take the special four species (citron, palm branch, myrtles, and willows) and make a special blessing.

So let’s jump right in and create these adorable edible sukkahs!