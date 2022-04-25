This week’s Torah portion primarily focuses on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement. The parshah describes the special service the High Priest would perform in the Holy Temple. While we are currently in exile and do not have a Holy Temple in Jerusalem, we fulfill the services of Yom Kippur through the prayers, which are found in the Yom Kippur machzor (prayer book).

Let's Get Started:

Cut a piece of the wafer a little smaller than half of the fruit leather. It is OK if it is too big; you can always cut it down later.

Next, spread a thin layer of apricot jam on half of the fruit leather, and place the wafer down on the jam. Fold the other half over to see if the wafer is cut to the right size, or if it needs to be trimmed.

Once you are happy with the size, spread some more jam over the wafer and fold the rest of the fruit leather over to create a book.

Using a knife, carefully score the two folds to allow the "book cover" to stick to the wafer better. Be careful not to cut into the fruit leather all the way.

If the leather is falling off the wafer, pile up all of the books and place a small object on them, to hold it the jackets place for an hour or two while the jam hardens a bit.

Line up the prayer books and enjoy!

Did you have a chance to make these? Let us know how it worked out! Comment below.