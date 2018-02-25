We are going to create a kosher fish candy art using minimal supplies.

What about fish? They must have fins and scales to be kosher.

The Torah tells us that only land animals that chew their cud and have a split in their hooves are kosher .

Are you ready for some fun candy art? Let’s create a candy masterpiece connected to this week’s Torah, in which G‑d commands the Jewish people to eat only kosher animals, fish, and birds.

Stroopwafel cookies (or other soft and round cookies)

Let’s Begin:

1. Use a sharp, non-serrated knife to cut two triangles out of the stroopwafel cookie. The triangles should be cut out closer to one side, creating the tail of the fish.

2. On the other side of the cookie, carefully cut off two slivers of the cookie (as shown below), to create a slightly triangular shape for the front of the fish.

3. Spread an inch of chocolate frosting over the middle of the fish, vertically. This will act as the glue for the fins and scales.

4. Carefully cut five chocolate lentils in half, using a sharp knife. This step should be done by an adult.

5. Place five lentil halves on the top and five lentil halves on the bottom.

6. Next, choose lentils to use for the scales. Begin placing the lentils down the center of the fish.

7. Place two more rows of chocolate lentils over the first row, overlapping slightly.

8. Cut a red or orange lentil in half.

9. Use the chocolate spread as glue and stick down the two halves as the mouth.

10. Use another color lentil as the eye, “gluing” it down as well.

11. Cut seven or eight lentils that will be used for the tail of the fish.

12. “Glue” the lentil halves onto the tail part of the fish.

And there we have this candy artwork for Parshat Shemini!

You can also choose to place the fish on a board or tray and add some ocean features such as bubbles or the ocean floor.