1. Melt ¾ cup of the chocolate in a microwave, double boiler, or with a plastic bag in water. Leave some chocolate unmelted to cut into squares.

2. Gently cut three graham crackers in half, forming 6 squares.

3. Place one cracker half upside down on your workspace. This will later become the top of the Alter.

4. Using the melted chocolate as glue, attach two halves to the right and the left of the first cracker. Make sure to line them up, so that the sides match. Hold the pieces in place while the chocolate firms up.

5. Using a serrated knife, carefully cut the other two halves to fit inside the remaining spaces. Use the chocolate to glue them in place, creating a box with the top open.

6. Once the chocolate completely hardens, turn the box over.

7. Take another graham cracker, cut off a quarter, place melted chocolate on one of the edges and stick it onto the outer side of the top of the graham cracker box as shown below.

8. Take another half of the graham cracker and cut it diagonally, creating two triangles. Test the size of the triangles by placing them into the gap below the ramp. If it does not fit it, use the knife to shave off more of the triangle.

9. Spread melted chocolate on the sides of the triangle and place them below the slanted graham cracker (ramp).

We now have the base of our edible altar.

10. If you have extra chocolate blocks, cut squares out of the chocolate and place them on the four sides of the Altar. Additionally, you can choose to place some cow or sheep animal cookies on top of the altar and at the base.

There you have it! The perfect activity and yummy treat for this week’s Torah portion!