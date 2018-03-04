Follow this step-by-step tutorial and create your own marshmallow sheep cupcakes!

Have a look at this week’s adorable marshmallow sheep cupcakes. In this week’s Torah portion, Vayikra, the Torah details the various sacrificial offerings brought on the altar in the Tabernacle. One of these offerings include the Peace Offering, which was cattle, goats or sheep. To connect the Torah portion with a visual edible project, we created these fun sheep cupcakes.

Let’s Get Started:

1. Using a knife or spoon, spread a thin layer of marshmallow fluff onto the ready-made cupcakes.

2. Place the large marshmallow on the top of the cupcake and to the side (see image).

3. Begin placing the mini marshmallows in a ring around the top of the cupcake. Then add more marshmallows on the inside, creating a second ring.

4. Fill in the rest of the empty space with additional mini marshmallows.

5. Using kitchen scissors, cut mini marshmallows in half. These will be used as ears for the sheep.

6. With some extra marshmallow fluff, place the cut marshmallows onto the two sides of the large marshmallow (the sheep’s head) as shown in the image below.

7. Melt a small amount of baking chocolate, place it into a Ziploc bag and cut a very small hole at the tip of the bag.

8. Pipe facial features with the melted chocolate onto the large marshmallow.

And there you have, these irresistible sheep cupcakes to use as a dessert, parshah craft or just a fun treat!